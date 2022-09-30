Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Athletic have bolstered their defence with the loan signing of Mark Docherty from FC Edinburgh.

He joins up with Gary Irvine’s side on an initial short-term loan until January.

The experienced player re-joins the Loons having featured 27 times for the Angus side in the Covid-hit 19/20 season.

Docherty joined The Citizens from Clyde in the summer but has found game time hard to come by, having completed just one full 90 minutes – in the Challenge Cup.

The 34-year-old, who can play in defence or in midfield, will be available to Forfar’s clash with table-topping Dumbarton at Station Park tomorrow.

FC Edinburgh can confirm that Mark Docherty will be joining @ForfarAthletic on loan until January 2023. All of us at the club want to wish Mark all the best for his loan spell 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/OcFOdFSSnu — FC Edinburgh (@FC_Edinburgh) September 30, 2022

His addition will be a welcome one for Irvine who is missing Roberto Nditi. The right back will be out of action for a few weeks after sustaining an injury last weekend.

There are also doubts over the fitness of Darren Whyte and skipper Craig Slater.

One player who will be back, however, is Andy Munro after missing out last week for personal reasons.

The Loons face their stiffest test yet this weekend as they look to get their season back on track against The Sons – who have a seven-point lead over second placed Stirling Albion.

Dumbarton boss Steve Farrell has brought in 12 players over the summer who seem to have hit the ground running.

The west coast side won their first seven games of the campaign, suffering their first defeat to Stranraer in their last match.

Irvine, meanwhile, will be desperate for a positive reaction after his slumped to a 4-1 home defeat to the Stirling last weekend.

Should the Angus side fail to win again on Saturday, they could find themselves rock bottom of League Two once more.