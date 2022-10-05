Why October could be HUGE month for Arbroath as Championship basement boys hope history repeats itself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why October could be HUGE month for Arbroath as Championship basement boys hope history repeats itself

By Scott Lorimer
October 5 2022, 12.00pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Eight games in, almost a quarter of the way through the Championship season, and things are not looking pretty for Arbroath.

The Lichties prop up the table with just five points and one win.

Dick Campbell’s men suffered a blow at the weekend, losing out 2-0 to relegation rivals Cove Rangers, their fifth loss of the campaign.

They will now have to dust themselves down in a bid to get something against Dundee this weekend.

However, there is still a long way to go in the campaign and the Angus side have been in this position before.

Last season

The difference between this season and last is stark.

At this point 12 months ago, the Lichties had three times the number of points they have now.

They had won four, drawn three and lost just the once – on the opening day to Inverness, which turned out to be their only home defeat of the campaign.

Arbroath celebrate one of their three goals against Partick Thistle last season. There has been little to celebrate this time round. Image: SNS
Arbroath celebrate one of their three goals against Partick Thistle last season. There has been little to celebrate this time round. Image: SNS

Gayfield was a fortress. Fans had seven goals to cheer in impressive wins over Partick and Hamilton, while they held their own against Killie in a 0-0 draw.

This term, a record number of season ticket holders have just seen the ONE league goal – a late consolation bundled over the line by Kieran Shanks in the 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park.

Kieran Shanks has scored the only Championship goal for Arbroath at Gayfield so far.
Kieran Shanks has scored the only Championship goal for Arbroath at Gayfield so far. Image: SNS

The league is not the only table Arbroath are bottom of. They have also have attempted the fewest shots (45) and managed the least shots on target (18).

That is 10 fewer shots compared to the next lowest (Cove, 55) and nine fewer attempts on target (Morton, 27) after eight games.

At the other end, they have conceded the second-most goals with Derek Gaston one of the busiest keepers in the league having been called into action 29 times.

In addition to that, they have already lost the same number of games as they did in the whole of 2021/22.

Big October

Despite not enjoying many home comforts this season, October could prove to be a huge month for Arbroath.

The Lichties have FOUR games at Gayfield in as many weeks.

Gary Bowyer’s Dees, Raith, Hamilton and Ayr will all visit the Angus coast.

The Honest Men are the only other team in the league to have the same home advantage this October.

The Lichties may have struggled so far, but this could be the month for them to kick start their campaign.

All is not lost

Aside from last season, which increasingly looks like an anomaly fuelled by exceptional loan signings, Arbroath have found themselves in similar predicaments and battled their way out.

After eight games in 2020/21, the Angus side were in exactly the same position, points-wise, as this term: one win, two draws, five losses.

Goals from Jack Hamilton towards the end of the 20/21 season helped pull Arbroath to safety.
Goals from Jack Hamilton towards the end of the 20/21 season helped pull Arbroath to safety.

They found themselves a place higher in 9th, one point ahead of Queen of the South.

However, they have managed to score two more goals this season than they did two years ago.

Their first season in Scotland’s second tier was slightly better. In 2019/20, they sat in 7th spot with eight points; two wins, two draws and four defeats.

Arbroath still have time to turn their season around. Image: SNS
Arbroath still have time to turn their season around. Image: SNS

Despite the extra win, they still only managed five goals in that period.

In both of those seasons, the Lichties had to wait until three quarters of the way through the campaign before starting to pull themselves to safety.

Should Arbroath manage to stay close to their nearest rivals at the bottom, history could repeat itself.

