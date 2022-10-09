Raith Rovers’ Robbie Thomson opens up on ‘eye-opening’ mental health work with Chris Mitchell Foundation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mental health awareness is something Raith Rovers goalkeeper and coach Robbie Thomson “has always been aware of”.

The 29-year-old got involved “off his own back” last year with the Chris Mitchell Foundation.

The charity was set up by the family of the late footballer after he took his own life with a view to raising awareness of mental health and well-being.

Even away from that particular subject he is a big believer in sport psychology and the “need to train your mind as much as you train your body”.

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week and Courier Sport spoke to Thomson about the work he does in this area.

‘Alarming’

In conjunction with the SPFL Trust, the CM Foundation last year began to run courses so that more people could spot early signs and offer support.

Thomson got himself involved after a friend recommended it to him.

“It’s alarming when you go through the process, it’s so eye-opening,” he said.

“You can spot the signs, and I like to think it has given me a helping hand in a few scenarios.

“It was a couple of years back, quite recently after I joined Raith Rovers.

“I don’t want to say good – because it was a bit sad at times but it was really beneficial and really eye-opening.”

Less stigma now

Thomson is the owner and runs the Pro Performance Goalkeeping Academy and its coaches have all completed the course.

Recent years have brought with them vast improvements in awareness.

More and more employers, friends and family members are now much more likely to respond to mental health concerns with compassion.

“I think the stigma around mental health is starting to dwindle a little bit more,” added Thomson.

“I like to think now that there are a lot more support mechanisms out there for people that need the help.

“There are a lot more equipped and there is a lot more awareness around the subject. People know where to go now.

“Especially in football, there’s a lot of people that are willing to help you, if you get it out there.

“There are a lot of channels that people can use to get the help that they need.”