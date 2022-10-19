Raith Rovers legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark’s Park club as Ian Murray’s assistant manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers Hall of Famer, Colin Cameron, has returned to Stark’s Park.

The club legend has been appointed as Ian Murray’s assistant manager, reuniting a coaching partnership first formed at Airdrie.

Cameron starred for Raith between 1990 and 1996 after coming through the youth ranks.

He scored 42 goals for the club and was a hero of the famous 1994 Coca-Cola Cup run.

Cameron has managed Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers.

Welcome back to Stark’s Park, Colin ‘Mickey’ Cameron‼️ The club legend and Hall of Fame member will join Ian Murray as Assistant Manager 🤝 More info⤵️https://t.co/nAPkFaCOaw#YourRovers pic.twitter.com/tSqt3li77j — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) October 19, 2022

Murray said: “I’d like to welcome Colin Cameron back to Raith Rovers, where he started his career and I look forward to working with him again.

“In the next few weeks, he will get to know the players on and off the park and help them progress together with his experience and knowledge gained over the years.”

Cameron said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back where it all started, and hopefully I can be as successful this time around as I was the first time.“