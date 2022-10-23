James McPake aware of Dunfermline’s fans’ demands and explains why he takes ‘full responsibility’ for defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake says he and his Dunfermline Athletic coaching staff will “take the flack” for Saturday’s defeat.

Montrose’s 2-0 win brought to an end an 11-game unbeaten run in League 1.

It culminated in the stand-out moment of the run – Matty Todd’s spectacular effort in the final minute versus Clyde.

Craig Wighton’s opening goal wasn’t bad either🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/yBewwWUlO5 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 19, 2022

The Pars were undone by a great Montrose performance, but there was still enough to like about their own showing.

Hurting

The players were applauded off the pitch by the fans and McPake, in turn, showed his appreciation to the travelling support.

“They must have been enjoying it, they will hurt and feel the pain like we are,” he said.

“Come Monday they will look at it and say well that it has been 12 games with one defeat and say that is OK.

“Then they will demand another 12 games with one defeat,” he joked.

What has impressed the Dunfermline manager the most is the way his players have turned things around in such a short space of time.

There is still a long way to go, FC Edinburgh lurk one point below, Falkirk and Montrose aren’t far behind.

‘This is not going to knock us for six’

The next two fixtures for McPake’s side are a resurgent Kelty Hearts – who faced each other at the weekend – and a grudge match at the Falkirk Stadium.

“We don’t mind as a coaching staff when you lose a game to take the flack because I believe with the work the players give you,” said McPake.

“It is our job to just stand up and take it for them.

“You only do that when they give you everything that they have got.

“That group of boys have given us everything that they have got and that is why I can take full responsibility for that defeat on Saturday.

“We were desperate to win games and there is still a belief there.

“This is not going to knock us for six, we will not allow that to happen.

“We will be back to work, working on what we can get better at and we will come out at East End Park next weekend against Kelty and have a right go with a big crowd behind us who will be desperate for us to get back to winning ways.”