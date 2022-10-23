James McPake aware of Dunfermline’s fans’ demands and explains why he takes ‘full responsibility’ for defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake aware of Dunfermline’s fans’ demands and explains why he takes ‘full responsibility’ for defeat

By Craig Cairns
October 23 2022, 6.00pm
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.

James McPake says he and his Dunfermline Athletic coaching staff will “take the flack” for Saturday’s defeat.

Montrose’s 2-0 win brought to an end an 11-game unbeaten run in League 1.

It culminated in the stand-out moment of the run – Matty Todd’s spectacular effort in the final minute versus Clyde.

The Pars were undone by a great Montrose performance, but there was still enough to like about their own showing.

Hurting

The players were applauded off the pitch by the fans and McPake, in turn, showed his appreciation to the travelling support.

“They must have been enjoying it, they will hurt and feel the pain like we are,” he said.

“Come Monday they will look at it and say well that it has been 12 games with one defeat and say that is OK.

“Then they will demand another 12 games with one defeat,” he joked.

What has impressed the Dunfermline manager the most is the way his players have turned things around in such a short space of time.

There is still a long way to go, FC Edinburgh lurk one point below, Falkirk and Montrose aren’t far behind.

‘This is not going to knock us for six’

The next two fixtures for McPake’s side are a resurgent Kelty Hearts – who faced each other at the weekend – and a grudge match at the Falkirk Stadium.

“We don’t mind as a coaching staff when you lose a game to take the flack because I believe with the work the players give you,” said McPake.

“It is our job to just stand up and take it for them.

“You only do that when they give you everything that they have got.

“That group of boys have given us everything that they have got and that is why I can take full responsibility for that defeat on Saturday.

“We were desperate to win games and there is still a belief there.

“This is not going to knock us for six, we will not allow that to happen.

“We will be back to work, working on what we can get better at and we will come out at East End Park next weekend against Kelty and have a right go with a big crowd behind us who will be desperate for us to get back to winning ways.”

