3 talking points with Arbroath ‘up for the fight’ in Championship survival race

By Ewan Smith
December 4 2022, 12.15pm Updated: December 4 2022, 1.33pm
Arbroath are keen to add more goals to their team. Image: SNS
Arbroath are keen to add more goals to their team. Image: SNS

Arbroath produced a spirited second half fightback against Morton on Saturday to underline their Championship credentials.

David Gold’s superbly struck 47th-minute effort cancelled out a Lewis McGrattan opener to earn Red Lichties a point against Ton.

Arbroath are now unbeaten in 10 consecutive meetings with the Greenock side.

And while they are desperately craving wins right now, there was much for the Arbroath fans to cheer about from this display.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield on Saturday and here are three talking points from the hard-fought draw:

Arbroath battled out a draw with Morton. Image: SNS.

Marcel Oakely makes magical runs for Arbroath

There has been a lot of focus on Arbroath’s recruitment this term.

Manager Dick Campbell has gone on record several times admitting it could and should have been a lot better.

But it should also be pointed out that there have been some very good signings.

None more so than Marcel Oakley.

Oakley, on loan from Birmingham City, has just turned 20 and has an incredibly bright future.

His lung-busting runs down from the right wing-back position were a constant feature of this game, as was his willingness to put the boot in.

In fact, one of his tackles was so ferocious that the Englishman burst the ball!

Oakley is here until January and it will be very hard for Arbroath to hang on to him beyond that. But they must do all they can to keep him.

Supersub Daniel Fosu made the difference

Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell joked at full-time that the decision to bring Daniel Fosu on at the break was his – not brother Dick’s.

It was an inspired choice, no matter who made the call.

Fosu was by no means Arbroath’s best player on Saturday with Oakley the runaway winner of that award.

Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu is settling into life in Arbroath.
Daniel Fosu is trying to win a new deal at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

However, he set the tone for a battling display in the second period and teed-up Gold for the leveller.

Fosu, who is out of contract in January, hasn’t made a start for Arbroath since the 1-0 win over Hamilton in October.

The clock is ticking on his deal but he’ll be determined to prove his worth in the coming weeks to earn an extension.

Arbroath are up for the fight

A Dick Campbell side is characterised by its fighting spirit.

But many have doubted this Arbroath team’s ability to arrest the slide to second bottom.

Earlier this week, brother Ian took aim at critics who have questioned Arbroath’s Championship credentials.

You should write the Campbells and Arbroath off at your peril.

This season has been a very tough watch at times.

Arbroath have lost several key players and undoubtedly need to add more quality in attack.

Equally, though, seven of Saturday’s starting line-up have been an integral part of the club’s success in recent years.

And the second half display typified the levels this side are capable of. With a few January reinforcements, they’ll be ok.

