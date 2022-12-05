Outgoing Montrose treasurer Tom Murray overcame ‘sleepless nights’ to bring stability to Championship-chasing club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Long-serving Montrose treasurer Tom Murray has stepped down from the board after 12 years with the Angus club.

Murray has been granted a non-executive honorary treasurer title in recognition of the ‘incredible job’ he has performed in guiding the club through ‘some extremely challenging times.’

The 70-year-old has been a pivotal figure in Montrose’s recent success, announcing his departure in the week Stewart Petrie celebrates his sixth anniversary as manager.

The Links Park side have gone from the brink of the Highland League to chasing promotion to the Championship during Murray’s time.

They have also developed a hugely successful Montrose FC Community Trust with long-serving players Paul Watson and Graham Webster set to join Terry Masson in celebrating testimonials.

But Murray, who handed over his treasurer responsibilities to Iain Bridges last year, admits life hasn’t always been rosy at Links Park.

“Money was tight, and I lost count of how many times there were sleepless nights wondering how we would balance the books,” Murray told Montrose FC’s website.

“But we always seemed to manage.

“Over the years we managed to pay off substantial arrears of PAYE and NI due to HMRC, along with a sizeable loan from Angus Council and further sizeable loans from the outgoing directors.

“We now have a great management team who have been a constant for the last six years.

“They have constructed a team who have played together for many years and who like playing together.

“When you add an excellent supportive board of directors and hard working staff to that management team, the result is success.”

Tom Murray has done ‘an incredible job’ for Montrose

Montrose chairman John Crawford paid tribute to Murray.

Murray intends spending more time on the golf course but has offered his services to the club for the role of disability officer.

“Tom has done an incredible job over the past 12 years,” said Crawford. “He has guided the club financially through some extremely challenging times.

“His commitment and dedication have ensured he is leaving us in a much more stable position than when he arrived. That is a credit to his professionalism and integrity.

“Football clubs are notoriously difficult businesses to finance at any level.

“So I am personally grateful that not only did Tom accept my offer to join the Board 12 years ago, but he subsequently provided me with more than a decade of vital support while I’ve been in the roles of both vice chairman and chairman.

“Awarding Tom the title of honorary treasurer will ensure his name will, rightly, remain for evermore a key part of the history of Montrose FC.”