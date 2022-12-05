Stewart Petrie hails Terry Masson’s ‘energy, tenacity and professionalism’ as Montrose star pens deal until 2024

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has heaped the praise on Terry Masson after the Links Park ace extended his contract until 2024.

Long-serving Masson has agreed a further year on his deal, which was due to expire in the summer, after bouncing back from a knee operation.

The experienced midfielder, who celebrated his testimonial in the summer, is just six games short of the 400 appearance mark for Montrose.

He has netted 35 goals since signing from Junior side Carnoustie Panmure.

Masson helped the Angus side recover from the brink of relegation via the pyramid play-off in 2015 to Championship promotion contention.

“We are delighted Terry has agreed to further extend his stay here,” said Mo boss Stewart Petrie.

“His energy, tenacity, and of course, tackling in the middle of the park always sets the tone and tempo for our games.

“And his overall professionalism and attitude is a great example to the younger members of the squad.”