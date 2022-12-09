Marc McCallum: Ray McKinnon has made a fantastic start as Forfar boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar keeper Marc McCallum believes Ray McKinnon has made a fantastic start to life in the Station Park hotseat.

McCallum helped Forfar claim their first win under McKinnon as they saw off Albion Rovers 1-0 last weekend.

That came after back-to-back league draws with Bonnyrigg Rose and Dumbarton and ensures Forfar are no long cut adrift at the bottom of League Two.

Just four points separate Forfar from sixth-placed Stenhousemuir, who they visit on Saturday.

And McCallum insists McKinnon has made an instant impact since his appointment in November.

“Ray McKinnon has been fantastic so far,” said McCallum.

“He’s incredibly enthusiastic about the job and there was no beating around the bush.

“He knows exactly what style of football he wants to implement and got to work on it straight away.

“We are all like sponges at the moment because our gaffer is a very experienced manager.

“He’s had success at a lot of clubs and he also knows the local area very well. That’s really important.”

Local lad Marc McCallum ‘craves success’ at Forfar

McCallum has spent a large part of his life in Forfar and knows Loons fans are hurting at their club’s current league status.

But he insists he’s steadfastly refused to even contemplate Forfar becoming ‘club 42’ this term.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is to never get too high or low about football,” added McCallum.

“It’s a 36 game season and you will have many disappointments over the course of the year. You’ll also have a lot of happy times.

“I do a lot of work in the town and I know the fans are taking it bad right now. I’m finding it tough.

“It’s dawning on me that I’ve been here for almost six years and I’ve not yet had the success I crave.

“I want to be successful at my local team. There are ups and downs in football but I’m realising there are fewer highs than lows.

“You have to cherish the good times but not get carried away.

“Moments like Saturday, after a win, are important.

“The music goes back on in the dressing room and you can start chatting about all the things that went RIGHT in the game.

“We played really well and hit the woodwork three or four times. We’ve started to pick up lately and it would be great to bring some of that feelgood factor back to Forfar.”