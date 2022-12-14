Raith Rovers’ Liam Dick eyes another ‘special’ run in the SPFL Trust Trophy after path to final mapped out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Dick insists Raith Rovers ace hold the SPFL Trust Trophy in ‘high regard’ and the Kirkcaldy club are desperate to retain their title.

The Fife side ran out 3-1 winners versus Queen of the South in last year’s final.

They have been handed one of the toughest possible draws if they are to take the trophy back to Stark’s Park again.

Rovers have been handed an away tie in the quarter-final against Queen’s Park, a side they have lost to twice already this season.

If they get through that in the semi-final they will play the winner of the standout last-eight tie: Dundee v Dunfermline.

In it to win it

“We won it last season and we want to win it again,” said Dick.

The Rovers left-back played his part in the final last year before being withdrawn with what turned out to be a fractured cheekbone.

He added that Raith had a difficult route to the final last year and are prepared for the test that lies ahead.

“We can take confidence from last season and we had a few tough games, including beating Kilmarnock who were the favourites.

“We hold the trophy in high regard and we want to keep hold of it.

“The day we won it was so special. I know some people don’t look at this cup as the most glamorous.

“But outside the top flight, if you are realistic it is your best chance to win a trophy.”

“Promotion is always a target, but winning a cup is great.

“When you look back on your career it is great to say you have won something and the team will always be on the trophy.”

Curbed celebrations

Dick revealed that last year’s celebrations were muted as a few days after, still in with a chance of promotion, they were due to take on Dunfermline.

“We would have loved to have gone into Kirkcaldy and join the fans and enjoy the moment properly,” said the 27-year-old.

“But we had to be professional, I went home and rested but I did have a beer or two to enjoy the moment.

“It would have been nice to be in Kirkcaldy with the punters but it wasn’t to be.

“These moments don’t come along but you have to be professional.”