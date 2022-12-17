Dunfermline’s match versus Airdrie in doubt as pitch inspection arranged ahead of League One clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic’s trip to the Excelsior Stadium is subject to an assessment of the artificial surface.

The Pars are due to take on Airdrieonians in League One this afternoon but that will now depend on how the playing surface holds up.

The SPFL will inspect the pitch at 10.30am before making an announcement.

Sub-zero temperatures across Scotland have caused havoc and a number of matches have already fallen foul of the weather.

Dunfermline sit at the top of League One with a five-point advantage over second-place Edinburgh.

Airdrie are a further five points behind in sixth.