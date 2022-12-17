Dunfermline’s match versus Airdrie in doubt as pitch inspection arranged ahead of League One clash By Craig Cairns December 17 2022, 9.39am 0 Extreme weather has hit Scotland this week, including at the Excelsior Stadium. Image: SNS. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dunfermline Athletic’s trip to the Excelsior Stadium is subject to an assessment of the artificial surface. The Pars are due to take on Airdrieonians in League One this afternoon but that will now depend on how the playing surface holds up. The SPFL will inspect the pitch at 10.30am before making an announcement. ⚠️ Pitch inspection 🏆 cinch League 1 ⚽️ @AirdrieoniansFC v @officialdafc ▪️Inspection at 10.30am — spflnews (@spflnews) December 17, 2022 Sub-zero temperatures across Scotland have caused havoc and a number of matches have already fallen foul of the weather. Dunfermline sit at the top of League One with a five-point advantage over second-place Edinburgh. Airdrie are a further five points behind in sixth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Football St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes 'January is… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoop ahead of Dundee trip Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio… Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire 3 Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 4 Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… 5 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 6 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 7 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 8 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 10 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 More from The Courier ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule Editor's Picks ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed dead TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing