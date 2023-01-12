Arbroath 1880 Crew ultras can bring ‘colour, energy and noise’ to Gayfield terraces, says Lichties commercial chief

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid believes the club’s newly-formed young ultras group can ignite the Gayfield atmosphere.

Reid has given his backing to the 1880 Crew and hopes their young fans can roar Arbroath onto Championship safety.

The 1880 Crew, named after the year Arbroath moved to the iconic seaside stadium, were formed following the recent 4-2 win at Dundee.

The drum-beating fans have been given their own section in the Gayfield terrace and are planning a display at the forthcoming Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell.

And Reid is delighted with how Arbroath are tapping into a younger generation of supporter.

“Young fans get a bad reputation at times,” said Reid. “Often, it’s unfair.

“We really value the energy and enthusiasm our young supporters are bringing to our club.

“They add colour and noise to Gayfield and the 1880 Crew can really help the team on the pitch.

“They approached our director Jonny Booth and we were keen to harness their energy to create an atmosphere.

“The young people want to be a part of what we are building here. It may be a well-worn cliche but they are the future.

“So many clubs are trying niche things to attract a younger support.

“We don’t have to do that. Our support has grown organically over the last few years.

“The young people are proud to be attached to something that represents their town and we want to embrace that.

“It’s their baby. We aren’t telling them what to do. It’s about us listening and seeing what we can do to support.”

Paul Reid: Arbroath 1880 Crew has grown rapidly

“I’ve given them advice on fundraising for displays.

“The club can give them backing but it’s important they gather pace on their own so it’s not just about enjoyment – it’s educational too.”

Reid is acutely aware that while the 1880 Crew have been welcomed by the Arbroath fans, not all supporters will endorse them.

Arbroath are entering into a crucial 15-game run-in, backed by their 1500 season ticket holders.

And they need the home support more than ever.

“The last thing you should do is tar every kid with the same brush,” added Reid.

“You can’t just say: ‘They are all here only to cause trouble.’

“It’s a critical stage of the season and we need to do all we can to help our players on the park.

“We prepare the players the right way and by creating an atmosphere it can give them a lift.

“Everything has to be spot on and there’s no point in coming back at the end of the season saying: ‘I wish we’d did this or that.’

“It has to happen now and we’ll support the 1880 Crew as much as possible.”