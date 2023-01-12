Arbroath 1880 Crew ultras can bring ‘colour, energy and noise’ to Gayfield terraces, says Lichties commercial chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath 1880 Crew ultras can bring ‘colour, energy and noise’ to Gayfield terraces, says Lichties commercial chief

By Ewan Smith
January 12 2023, 12.00pm Updated: January 13 2023, 11.38am
Members of Arbroath's 1880 Crew display their banner at Gayfield. Image: Arbroath FC.
Members of Arbroath's 1880 Crew display their banner at Gayfield. Image: Arbroath FC.

Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid believes the club’s newly-formed young ultras group can ignite the Gayfield atmosphere.

Reid has given his backing to the 1880 Crew and hopes their young fans can roar Arbroath onto Championship safety.

The 1880 Crew, named after the year Arbroath moved to the iconic seaside stadium, were formed following the recent 4-2 win at Dundee.

The drum-beating fans have been given their own section in the Gayfield terrace and are planning a display at the forthcoming Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell.

Arbroath fans get behind their side. Image: SNS.
Arbroath fans get behind their side. Image: SNS.

And Reid is delighted with how Arbroath are tapping into a younger generation of supporter.

“Young fans get a bad reputation at times,” said Reid. “Often, it’s unfair.

“We really value the energy and enthusiasm our young supporters are bringing to our club.

“They add colour and noise to Gayfield and the 1880 Crew can really help the team on the pitch.

“They approached our director Jonny Booth and we were keen to harness their energy to create an atmosphere.

“The young people want to be a part of what we are building here. It may be a well-worn cliche but they are the future.

“So many clubs are trying niche things to attract a younger support.

“We don’t have to do that. Our support has grown organically over the last few years.

“The young people are proud to be attached to something that represents their town and we want to embrace that.

“It’s their baby. We aren’t telling them what to do. It’s about us listening and seeing what we can do to support.”

Paul Reid: Arbroath 1880 Crew has grown rapidly

Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid has backed the 1880 Crew to up the noise levels at Gayfield. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

“I’ve given them advice on fundraising for displays.

“The club can give them backing but it’s important they gather pace on their own so it’s not just about enjoyment – it’s educational too.”

Reid is acutely aware that while the 1880 Crew have been welcomed by the Arbroath fans, not all supporters will endorse them.

Arbroath are entering into a crucial 15-game run-in, backed by their 1500 season ticket holders.

And they need the home support more than ever.

Arbroath’s young support has grown rapidly over the last few years. Image: SNS.

“The last thing you should do is tar every kid with the same brush,” added Reid.

“You can’t just say: ‘They are all here only to cause trouble.’

“It’s a critical stage of the season and we need to do all we can to help our players on the park.

“We prepare the players the right way and by creating an atmosphere it can give them a lift.

“Everything has to be spot on and there’s no point in coming back at the end of the season saying: ‘I wish we’d did this or that.’

“It has to happen now and we’ll support the 1880 Crew as much as possible.”

