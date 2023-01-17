Montrose release Martin Rennie as boss Stewart Petrie says league-winning striker will ‘never be forgotten’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Martin Rennie has been released by Montrose with boss Stewart Petrie insisting the League Two title-winner will ‘never be forgotten.’

Rennie, 28, set up Jamie Redman for the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Elgin City to clinch the championship five years ago.

But he has left the Links Park club after his contract expired, following a loan spell at Lowland League side Open Broomhill.

The attacker netted 22 goals in 110 games for the Angus side but has found it hard to break into the side this term.

He has featured just nine times for Montrose and made his final outing on Saturday when he was given the final minute of the 1-0 win over Queen of the South.

But while Rennie is now a free agent, Petrie is at pains to underline the important part he has played in the club’s history.

“I would like to thank Martin for his efforts during his time with us,” said Petrie.

“He has been great to have around the place and his part in our league winning side will never be forgotten here.

“Unfortunately, his recent spell with us has been stop-start and the time is right for him to seek a fresh challenge. We wish him all the best for the future.”