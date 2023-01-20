Brechin ace Anthony McDonald talked out of quitting at 21 by ex-Hearts bosses Andy Kirk and Craig Levein

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin star Anthony McDonald was on the brink of quitting football at the age of just 21 – until Andy Kirk and Craig Levein intervened.

McDonald made an instant impact as he broke into the Hearts team as a 16-year-old with an assist in their 2-0 win over Dundee.

He went onto play 25 times for the Scottish Premiership side before back injury issues kicked in.

A ill-fated spell at Spanish side Cordoba, also left him feeling disillusioned.

McDonald actually walked away from the game altogether in the summer.

But a heart-to-heart with his former Jambos bosses convinced him to give it one more go.

Now the player is thriving as an integral member of the Brechin side that has gone almost an entire YEAR without defeat in the Highland League.

“When I left FC Edinburgh in the summer I was ready to pack it in,” said McDonald.

“I felt really down about football and my injuries and went on holiday to Tenerife in June to think it over.

“Andy Kirk sent me a text while I was on holiday but I was busy going away and left it.

“I decided to quit and started playing golf every day.

“There was no plan over what I’d do next, just that football was finished.

“Then the season started and I found myself checking the scores on my phone on Saturdays. I was bored and really missed it.

“Luckily, at that point Andy got back in touch and talked me round.

“If he hadn’t I don’t think I’d be playing. I have enormous respect for both him and Craig Levein.

“I’ve known Craig since I was 13 and he gave me my debut at Hearts. He was always fantastic with me, as was Andy when he was my coach.

“It’s thanks to them I’m still in this game.”

Anthony McDonald: Spanish move turned sour

McDonald made a shock move to Spain in 2020 when he joined Cordoba.

The Spanish third tier side announced his signing after he penned a contract with them.

But he was then left in limbo as unexpected complications emerged from his medical.

“When I first got the call to go to Spain I thought it was an unbelievable opportunity,” said McDonald.

“Sadly, it turned out to be the opposite. I signed a deal, they announced my signing then the next day they cited issues with my medical.

Anthony McDonald scores direct from the corner to open the scoring! BRE 1-0 KEI https://t.co/PxxERUPTEP — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) October 15, 2022

“The club told me they couldn’t play me because of registration issues and would have to send me on loan.

“I was there for around four months and they didn’t pay me. I was 19, away from home for the first time, and trying to deal with Spanish landlords.

“You can understand how I found it hard but I have no regrets. It could have worked out well for me.

“But it didn’t and I’m definitely in a much better place at Brechin.”