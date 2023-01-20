Brechin ace Anthony McDonald talked out of quitting at 21 by ex-Hearts bosses Andy Kirk and Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin ace Anthony McDonald talked out of quitting at 21 by ex-Hearts bosses Andy Kirk and Craig Levein

By Ewan Smith
January 20 2023, 3.12pm
Anthony McDonald is smiling again at Brechin. Image: Brechin City.
Anthony McDonald is smiling again at Brechin. Image: Brechin City.

Brechin star Anthony McDonald was on the brink of quitting football at the age of just 21 – until Andy Kirk and Craig Levein intervened.

McDonald made an instant impact as he broke into the Hearts team as a 16-year-old with an assist in their 2-0 win over Dundee.

He went onto play 25 times for the Scottish Premiership side before back injury issues kicked in.

A ill-fated spell at Spanish side Cordoba, also left him feeling disillusioned.

McDonald actually walked away from the game altogether in the summer.

But a heart-to-heart with his former Jambos bosses convinced him to give it one more go.

Now-Brechin adviser Craig Levein knows McDonald well from their time at Hearts.
Anthony McDonald was handed his Hearts debut by Craig Levein. Image: SNS

Now the player is thriving as an integral member of the Brechin side that has gone almost an entire YEAR without defeat in the Highland League.

“When I left FC Edinburgh in the summer I was ready to pack it in,” said McDonald.

“I felt really down about football and my injuries and went on holiday to Tenerife in June to think it over.

“Andy Kirk sent me a text while I was on holiday but I was busy going away and left it.

“I decided to quit and started playing golf every day.

Anthony McDonald has rekindled his love for the game. Image: Brechin City.

“There was no plan over what I’d do next, just that football was finished.

“Then the season started and I found myself checking the scores on my phone on Saturdays. I was bored and really missed it.

“Luckily, at that point Andy got back in touch and talked me round.

“If he hadn’t I don’t think I’d be playing. I have enormous respect for both him and Craig Levein.

“I’ve known Craig since I was 13 and he gave me my debut at Hearts. He was always fantastic with me, as was Andy when he was my coach.

“It’s thanks to them I’m still in this game.”

Anthony McDonald: Spanish move turned sour

McDonald made a shock move to Spain in 2020 when he joined Cordoba.

The Spanish third tier side announced his signing after he penned a contract with them.

But he was then left in limbo as unexpected complications emerged from his medical.

“When I first got the call to go to Spain I thought it was an unbelievable opportunity,” said McDonald.

“Sadly, it turned out to be the opposite. I signed a deal, they announced my signing then the next day they cited issues with my medical.

“The club told me they couldn’t play me because of registration issues and would have to send me on loan.

“I was there for around four months and they didn’t pay me. I was 19, away from home for the first time, and trying to deal with Spanish landlords.

“You can understand how I found it hard but I have no regrets. It could have worked out well for me.

“But it didn’t and I’m definitely in a much better place at Brechin.”

