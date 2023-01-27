Raith Rovers chief reveals Scottish group interested in buying club and addresses David Goodwillie scandal a year on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers chief reveals Scottish group interested in buying club and addresses David Goodwillie scandal a year on

By Craig Cairns
January 27 2023, 12.24pm Updated: January 27 2023, 2.27pm
MacDonald addressed the recent talks about potential investment in the club. Image: SNS.
MacDonald addressed the recent talks about potential investment in the club. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald says a Scottish group is one of “two or three” parties showing interest in buying the club.

In a wide-ranging Raith TV interview, MacDonald also addressed the fallout from the signing of David Goodwillie a year ago.

It has been a tumultuous 12 months for Rovers since the Goodwillie scandal erupted, with owner John Sim stepping aside as chairman just months after overseeing the controversial deal for the striker branded a rapist in a civil court.

Sim, who returned to Thailand earlier this month, recently spent time in Scotland after appealing for fresh investment in the Stark’s Park side.

MacDonald, left, with Rovers owner John Sim. Image: SNS.

MacDonald said: “John has been dealing solely with the investors.

“I believe he’s been speaking to two or three [parties] but there is one Scottish group that seems to be pressing John.

‘Passion for the game’

“John is a very clever guy who knows what he’s doing. We’ve got to trust John to bring the right people in.

“From the talks that I’ve been involved in, I believe that the Scottish group will benefit Raith Rovers and have the passion for the game.

“I’m sure that they’ve got the skills and expertise to help Raith Rovers achieve what we all want and that’s back to the Premiership.”

MacDonald said that as well as new investment, fresh thinking was needed across the non-playing side of the club.

He said younger people “with a fresh outlook” were required and hopes that will come in the “not-too-distant future”.

‘Everybody needs to get back together’

The Rovers chairman does admit, though, there are some fans the club will never be able to encourage back in the wake of the Goodwillie transfer.

The former Dundee United, Blackburn and Scotland forward was released by Raith in September without ever playing a match.

Asked if the club had done enough to reach out to supporters following the controversy, which led to 16 major figures or organisations severing ties, MacDonald said: “I think we have – we all know there will be certain people that will never forgive us, but we have to move on.

Ill-judged: The signing of David Goodwillie.

“We can’t keep apologising, so I feel we have to move on. Everybody needs to get back together.

“If we want Raith Rovers to continue to go up the ladder, everybody has to try and get together.

“We have to be a team off the park as well as off the park.”

