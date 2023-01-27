Raith Rovers chief reveals Scottish group interested in buying club and addresses David Goodwillie scandal a year on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald says a Scottish group is one of “two or three” parties showing interest in buying the club.

In a wide-ranging Raith TV interview, MacDonald also addressed the fallout from the signing of David Goodwillie a year ago.

It has been a tumultuous 12 months for Rovers since the Goodwillie scandal erupted, with owner John Sim stepping aside as chairman just months after overseeing the controversial deal for the striker branded a rapist in a civil court.

Sim, who returned to Thailand earlier this month, recently spent time in Scotland after appealing for fresh investment in the Stark’s Park side.

MacDonald said: “John has been dealing solely with the investors.

“I believe he’s been speaking to two or three [parties] but there is one Scottish group that seems to be pressing John.

‘Passion for the game’

“John is a very clever guy who knows what he’s doing. We’ve got to trust John to bring the right people in.

“From the talks that I’ve been involved in, I believe that the Scottish group will benefit Raith Rovers and have the passion for the game.

“I’m sure that they’ve got the skills and expertise to help Raith Rovers achieve what we all want and that’s back to the Premiership.”

MacDonald said that as well as new investment, fresh thinking was needed across the non-playing side of the club.

He said younger people “with a fresh outlook” were required and hopes that will come in the “not-too-distant future”.

‘Everybody needs to get back together’

The Rovers chairman does admit, though, there are some fans the club will never be able to encourage back in the wake of the Goodwillie transfer.

The former Dundee United, Blackburn and Scotland forward was released by Raith in September without ever playing a match.

Asked if the club had done enough to reach out to supporters following the controversy, which led to 16 major figures or organisations severing ties, MacDonald said: “I think we have – we all know there will be certain people that will never forgive us, but we have to move on.

“We can’t keep apologising, so I feel we have to move on. Everybody needs to get back together.

“If we want Raith Rovers to continue to go up the ladder, everybody has to try and get together.

“We have to be a team off the park as well as off the park.”