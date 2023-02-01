Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline – but Pars can look to loan market in February

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The January transfer window closed with no new signings brought in at East End Park.

The club was working hard on Tuesday to get two signings over the line before the 11pm deadline.

They were left frustrated however and Courier Sport understands they will now turn to the loan market to add to their squad.

Domestic loans and free agents can still be added until the end of February.

There were no last minute outgoings, with Sam Fisher the only player to leave the club during the January window.

The centre-back was recalled by his parent club Dundee.

No Nisbet move

The day started with hope that a cash windfall could come the Pars’ way without having to lose a player.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet was the subject of interest from Wigan Athletic after a deal with Millwall worth up to £2 million fell through on Saturday.

However, Nisbet took the field for the Easter Road side in their clash with Ross County on Tuesday night before hobbling off injured, dashing hopes of any late move.