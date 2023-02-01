Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline – but Pars can look to loan market in February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline – but Pars can look to loan market in February

By Craig Cairns
February 1 2023, 7.00am
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.

The January transfer window closed with no new signings brought in at East End Park.

The club was working hard on Tuesday to get two signings over the line before the 11pm deadline.

They were left frustrated however and Courier Sport understands they will now turn to the loan market to add to their squad.

Domestic loans and free agents can still be added until the end of February.

There were no last minute outgoings, with Sam Fisher the only player to leave the club during the January window.

Fisher has returned to parent club Dundee. Image: SNS.

The centre-back was recalled by his parent club Dundee.

No Nisbet move

The day started with hope that a cash windfall could come the Pars’ way without having to lose a player.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet was the subject of interest from Wigan Athletic after a deal with Millwall worth up to £2 million fell through on Saturday.

However, Nisbet took the field for the Easter Road side in their clash with Ross County on Tuesday night before hobbling off injured, dashing hopes of any late move.

