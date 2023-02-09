Dylan Easton says Raith Rovers ‘not fearing’ Motherwell challenge after reaching another SPFL Trust Trophy final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dylan Easton says Raith Rovers ‘not fearing’ Motherwell challenge after reaching another SPFL Trust Trophy final

By Craig Cairns
February 9 2023, 10.28pm
Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen. Image: SNS.

Playmaker Dylan Easton has praised the “togetherness” of the Raith Rovers team after they came from behind to record an astonishing semi-final victory over Dundee.

Rovers trailed 2-0 and were “dead on their feet” at one stage, according to Easton, but they pulled one back through loanee William Akio before Sam Stanton equalised.

Robbie Thomson’s mind games gave him the edge as he saved one penalty and watched as Zach Robinson’s decisive spot-kick came back off the upright.

It means the holders are into next month’s SPFL Trust Trophy final versus Hamilton Accies, continuing a barely believable run in the competition.

The Rovers players celebrate at full-time. Image: SNS.

What was even more remarkable about the win was that did it once again with just two outfield substitutes available – this time for 120 minutes before the penalties.

Togetherness

“It’s been a tough week, the boys have put a lot into it – up at Arbroath in the conditions there and then coming up here tonight.

“We’ve built that togetherness in the squad, we never give up and another great win.

“I’m not one for excuses, you’ve got to deal with what’s in front of you but we’re down to the bare bones and the boys had to go and put in a real good shift – extra-time as well.

“I was lucky enough to be on the bench to start with but I was always ready to come on and help my team as much as I can.

“We’ve got a final now to look forward to, but – it’s the old cliche – we’ll take it one game at a time and enjoy it when it comes.

“We’re on a really good run, the boys are confident and we’ll just need to rest up and look forward to Saturday.”

That’s when Motherwell visit Stark’s Park in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Rovers are unbeaten in 11 in all competitions while Stevie Hammell’s men are on a dire run in the Scottish Premiership, without a win since October.

Another tough game

Their only victory in that time came in the last round versus another Championship opponent: Arbroath.

“It’s going to be another tough game but we believe we can cause them an upset.

“We’re not fearing it, we’ll go and treat it like any other game and go to try and win it.

“We need to take confidence from our previous performances, go into Saturday and look to win that as well.

Easton says Rovers are confident of causing an upset. Image: SNS.

“But we know it’s going to be tough against a Premiership side.

“There was a stage we were dead on our feet but we’ve built that togetherness and the group is coming together.

“Before today we had a full squad and after Saturday we end up with two on the bench!

“I’m just delighted to get through and get to the final.”

