Dylan Easton says Raith Rovers ‘not fearing’ Motherwell challenge after reaching another SPFL Trust Trophy final

Playmaker Dylan Easton has praised the “togetherness” of the Raith Rovers team after they came from behind to record an astonishing semi-final victory over Dundee.

Rovers trailed 2-0 and were “dead on their feet” at one stage, according to Easton, but they pulled one back through loanee William Akio before Sam Stanton equalised.

Robbie Thomson’s mind games gave him the edge as he saved one penalty and watched as Zach Robinson’s decisive spot-kick came back off the upright.

It means the holders are into next month’s SPFL Trust Trophy final versus Hamilton Accies, continuing a barely believable run in the competition.

What was even more remarkable about the win was that did it once again with just two outfield substitutes available – this time for 120 minutes before the penalties.

Togetherness

“It’s been a tough week, the boys have put a lot into it – up at Arbroath in the conditions there and then coming up here tonight.

“We’ve built that togetherness in the squad, we never give up and another great win.

“I’m not one for excuses, you’ve got to deal with what’s in front of you but we’re down to the bare bones and the boys had to go and put in a real good shift – extra-time as well.

“I was lucky enough to be on the bench to start with but I was always ready to come on and help my team as much as I can.

Another 2️⃣ goals yesterday 🎯 1️⃣ Nolan fired a strong header to Stanton, who nodded on to Akio, who nipped in front of his defender to find the back of the net 2️⃣ It was a classic pinpoint pass from Easton, wonderfully converted by a diving Stanton 🎥 by @bbcalba#YourRovers pic.twitter.com/kIWUL9B8eO — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) February 9, 2023

“We’ve got a final now to look forward to, but – it’s the old cliche – we’ll take it one game at a time and enjoy it when it comes.

“We’re on a really good run, the boys are confident and we’ll just need to rest up and look forward to Saturday.”

That’s when Motherwell visit Stark’s Park in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Rovers are unbeaten in 11 in all competitions while Stevie Hammell’s men are on a dire run in the Scottish Premiership, without a win since October.

Another tough game

Their only victory in that time came in the last round versus another Championship opponent: Arbroath.

“It’s going to be another tough game but we believe we can cause them an upset.

“We’re not fearing it, we’ll go and treat it like any other game and go to try and win it.

“We need to take confidence from our previous performances, go into Saturday and look to win that as well.

“But we know it’s going to be tough against a Premiership side.

“There was a stage we were dead on our feet but we’ve built that togetherness and the group is coming together.

“Before today we had a full squad and after Saturday we end up with two on the bench!

“I’m just delighted to get through and get to the final.”