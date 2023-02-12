Isma Goncalves hails ‘amazing’ teammates after debut goal for Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whirlwind debuts have been fairly common at Stark’s Park this season.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has had to do without a number of his top stars for any number of reasons this season and it has meant some new recruits have been thrown in at the deep end.

Ryan Nolan signed for Raith on a Thursday night before making his debut away to Cove Rangers under 48 hours later.

It was a similar story for Connor O’Riordan before the teenage defender was recalled from his loan by Crewe Alexandra.

Isma Goncalves is the latest to be given a debut so soon after signing and only met his teammates on the morning of the game after his loan from Livingston was agreed on Friday night.

Super sub

Unlike the other two he was afforded the luxury of easing himself into the match as a second-half substitute and responded with the third goal in a 3-1 over Motherwell in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

“The gaffer spoke to me yesterday and said ‘tomorrow you are coming in the bench and I will try to put you on for a couple of minutes’,” said Goncalves.

“They play really good football, it’s a passing game and suits my style

“They were amazing, everybody was nice and welcomed me. I’m very happy.

“It’s difficult at the beginning but the boys make it easy. Everyone was talking to me, they’re a nice group.

“I only met my teammates in the morning – in the dressing room!”

Bid for game time

Goncalves has been out of favour at Livingston and was sold on the move by former Rover Christophe Berra, now a coach under David Martindale.

The striker is desperate for game time and hopes to return to the Toni Macaroni Arena in the summer and have another crack at getting into the Livingston team.

“I didn’t see if it was offside or not so I just went into the space. I saw the goalkeeper had closed one side [of the goal] so I tried to go across him,” he said.

“I want to score goals again and get this feeling. I have it now – amazing.”