Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will ‘stick together’ and ‘keep heads held high’ after cup exit to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will ‘stick together’ and ‘keep heads held high’ after cup exit to Rangers

By Craig Cairns
March 13 2023, 10.30pm
Tom Lang said there are positives to take from the defeat. Image: SNS.

Stand-in captain Tom Lang said Raith Rovers left Ibrox on Sunday with their “heads held high” after a 3-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup.

The defender has taken the armband in the absence of tam captain Scott Brown, who has worn the armband all season due to the long-term absence of club captain Ross Matthews.

It speaks to one of the main challenges Ian Murray has faced all season: keeping everyone fit.

Like Matthews, some of those injuries were inherited but on Sunday the midfielder was sidelined along with Brown, Jamie Gullan and Ross Millen.

That was on top of two players cup-tied and Kieran Ngwenya away on international duty with Malawi.

Rovers put in a valiant display but were knocked out to goals from Connor Goldson, Scott Arfield and an own goal from Ryan Nolan.

Lack of depth

Lang compared his side’s bench on Sunday to their opponents – who were able to bring on the likes of Alfredo Morelos, John Souttar and goalscorer Arfield.

“We’re in an unfortunate position at moment, we can’t do that,” he said.

“But we just got to stick together and go of what we’ve got and for all the players putting 110% so they put everything on that pitch.

“That’s where you can ask for when you’ve got the squad limitations that we do.

Lang said the Rover players can be ‘proud’ of their performance. Image: SNS.

“It’s disappointing to lose the game, I thought the boys had a game plan and I thought we did it well, most of the time.

“To go in at half-time 1-0 down, I thought we were unlucky.

“To be fair, it was a good header by Goldson. Just that one lapse of concentration. But, he does it a lot, he’s very powerful in the air.

“It wasn’t to be, but I think the boys done well and it can be proud themselves today.”

“I thought we were solid as a unit – that’s not just the defenders, that’s the whole team.

We had a game plan: be tight, compact, Let him go out wide and defend the box.

The Rovers fans were in full voice for the full 90 minutes. Image: SNS.

“I thought for the majority of the game we did that. It’s just unfortunate to lose a goal before half-time.”

Looking ahead

The Rovers centre-back is one of those who was out long-term when Murray took control at Stark’s Park but he has recovered to become a key part of the defence.

He saw enough in Sunday’s performance to take into a run of three home matches in the Scottish Championship before the SPFL Trust Trophy final versus Hamilton Accies.

“There are positives to take from it, there is a big couple of weeks coming up for us now,” said Lang.

“We just move on and take a positive from the game.

“You will look back and obviously have a couple of regrets. Listen, 3-0 is not a disgrace.

“I think we can keep our heads held high.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Montrose ace Paul Watson hopes to put injury hell to bed as foot op…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell thrilled 'born winner' Ricky Little is back for Friday night…
James McPake on Dundee anger, Dunfermline demands and his point to prove with Pars
4 Raith Rovers talking points after Scottish Cup exit to Rangers: Game plan, rebuild…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer using Blackpool promotion experience to focus Dens Park squad ahead…
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…
Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who 'gave everything' despite Scottish Cup…
Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rangers too strong…

Most Read

1
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
Angus kitchen firm shuts showroom due to rising costs
NHS Fife to take over Rosyth GP Practice

Editor's Picks

Most Commented