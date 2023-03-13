Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will ‘stick together’ and ‘keep heads held high’ after cup exit to Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stand-in captain Tom Lang said Raith Rovers left Ibrox on Sunday with their “heads held high” after a 3-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup.

The defender has taken the armband in the absence of tam captain Scott Brown, who has worn the armband all season due to the long-term absence of club captain Ross Matthews.

It speaks to one of the main challenges Ian Murray has faced all season: keeping everyone fit.

Like Matthews, some of those injuries were inherited but on Sunday the midfielder was sidelined along with Brown, Jamie Gullan and Ross Millen.

That was on top of two players cup-tied and Kieran Ngwenya away on international duty with Malawi.

🎥 @RangersFC v @RaithRovers Watch the highlights as the holders confirmed their place in the Men's Scottish Cup Semi-Finals with victory over Raith Rovers.

Rovers put in a valiant display but were knocked out to goals from Connor Goldson, Scott Arfield and an own goal from Ryan Nolan.

Lack of depth

Lang compared his side’s bench on Sunday to their opponents – who were able to bring on the likes of Alfredo Morelos, John Souttar and goalscorer Arfield.

“We’re in an unfortunate position at moment, we can’t do that,” he said.

“But we just got to stick together and go of what we’ve got and for all the players putting 110% so they put everything on that pitch.

“That’s where you can ask for when you’ve got the squad limitations that we do.

“It’s disappointing to lose the game, I thought the boys had a game plan and I thought we did it well, most of the time.

“To go in at half-time 1-0 down, I thought we were unlucky.

“To be fair, it was a good header by Goldson. Just that one lapse of concentration. But, he does it a lot, he’s very powerful in the air.

“It wasn’t to be, but I think the boys done well and it can be proud themselves today.”

“I thought we were solid as a unit – that’s not just the defenders, that’s the whole team.

“We had a game plan: be tight, compact, Let him go out wide and defend the box.

“I thought for the majority of the game we did that. It’s just unfortunate to lose a goal before half-time.”

Looking ahead

The Rovers centre-back is one of those who was out long-term when Murray took control at Stark’s Park but he has recovered to become a key part of the defence.

He saw enough in Sunday’s performance to take into a run of three home matches in the Scottish Championship before the SPFL Trust Trophy final versus Hamilton Accies.

Our share of @SPFLTrust Final tickets are now SOLD OUT 🤩👏💙 13 days to go ⏳

“There are positives to take from it, there is a big couple of weeks coming up for us now,” said Lang.

“We just move on and take a positive from the game.

“You will look back and obviously have a couple of regrets. Listen, 3-0 is not a disgrace.

Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who 'gave everything' despite Scottish Cup exit to Rangers

“I think we can keep our heads held high.”