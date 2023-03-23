Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen’s Park’s fairytale rise to top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen’s Park’s fairytale rise to top

Derek Gaston's stunning penalty save against Morton bolstered Angus side's survival hopes leading to BBC Match of the Day spotlight for the Arbroath keeper.

By Ewan Smith
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS

Ricky Little has heaped the praise on hero keeper Derek Gaston for his ‘heroic’ penalty save that could spark Arbroath’s survival fight.

Gaston made a double block to deny Morton’s on-loan St Johnston star Ali Crawford in Friday’s 1-1 draw at Gayfield.

The moment thrust Gaston into the spotlight with BBC Match of the Day even tweeting a unique-angle view of the save.

And with Lichties captain Tam O’Brien throwing his body on the line to block the follow-up, Little hopes that frantic 18-second incident could be a turning point for Arbroath.

“I never realised how good the saves were at the time,” said Little.

“The first penalty save is good enough as he gets a really strong hand on it.

“But to be able to get back down in time to save the rebound is incredible.

“The goal-line clearance from Tam is brilliant too.

“I’m not surprised that it made it onto Match of the Day’s tweets. You can say: ‘That’s what he is paid to do’ but it was great moment.

“The great thing for us is that it’s not a ‘once in a blue moon’ save from Derek.

“He made other saves in the game that were excellent and does it week-in, week-out for us. He’s incredibly consistent.

“We didn’t play well at all. It’s probably the worst we’ve played for several months but that moment could be massive for us.

Ricky Little has praised Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston. Image: SNS

“You lose a penalty and think: ‘Oh no, here we go again.’

“Then Gats makes his saves, Tam clears and there’s a big roar from the Arbroath fans.

“The feeling of togetherness from that moment is something that can inspire us.”

Ricky Little ‘played for free’ at Queen’s Park

Arbroath’s draw lifted them off the bottom, albeit on goal difference, and to within a point of eighth-placed Cove Rangers.

They travel to Championship leaders Queen’s Park on Friday seeking to preserve an unbeaten away record that stretches back to November 19th.

But Little, who joined Arbroath from Queen’s Park in 2012, believes the turnaround in fortunes at the Glasgow side is remarkable.

Ricky Little starred for Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

He added: “When I joined Queen’s Park they were still amateurs. We didn’t get paid, only expenses.

“In some ways that was better. There wasn’t anyone in it for the money, they did it to play football.

“The club has always been professionally run.

“We never wanted for anything when I was there. We had Lesser Hampden as a training ground and Hampden to play in.

“Now they are investing and I think, privately, their players must have believed they had a real chance after the first round of games.

“We didn’t start believing until after Christmas last year but Queen’s Park had the money to invest in January.

“They will be very tough opponents but we have to go there believing we can get a result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
