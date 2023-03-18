Arbroath analysis: 18 season-defining seconds with 8 games left for Angus side to stay in Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath analysis: 18 season-defining seconds with 8 games left for Angus side to stay in Championship

By Ewan Smith
March 18 2023, 10.36am
Sean Adarkwa celebrates his Arbroath equaliser against Morton. Image: SNS

Let’s be honest, Arbroath’s display against Morton was right up there with the poorest they have played this season.

But when it truly mattered most, their big players stood up to be counted.

And boy did they deliver.

With 87 minutes on the clock, referee David Munro gave a penalty for handball against Michael McKenna at Robbie Muirhead’s free-kick.

The game was finely poised at 1-1, after Sean Adarkwa had cancelled out a George Oakley opener and Morton had a huge chance to win it.

You can bet Hamilton and Cove Rangers fans were praying to the heavens that Ali Crawford would convert.

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save against Morton. Image: SNS

But it was at that very point that the famous Arbroath spirit came to the fore.

This is a side that has defied the odds for four years to stay in the Championship.

In 18 sensational seconds, BBC Scotland’s viewers witnessed what could be a pivotal moment in the season.

Crawford’s initial penalty was blocked by Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.

Not content with that, Gaston got straight back up to block Crawford’s rebound.

If that was wasn’t enough, Tam O’Brien slid in on the goal-line to hook the ball away from Muirhead’s grasp.

And for good measure, sub Paul Komolafe chased down Calvin Miller to ensure the ball was safe.

Dick Campbell should forget about pinning old newspaper cuttings up on the Arbroath dressing room wall.

Instead, he should play those 18 seconds on a loop ahead of each of his side’s final eight games to underline the spirit this club has.

Arbroath fans are real heroes

The loyalty shown by Arbroath fans in their side’s hour of need is remarkable.

Arbroath have failed to come anywhere near the heights of last season where they came within minutes of promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

There have been too many poor performances. Too many dodgy results.

Arbroath have only won ONCE at home all season.

Many supporters of other teams would begin to turn on their team, single out individuals for stick or call for the manager’s head.

Some would stay away.

But just as the players did in those 18 seconds, the fans are turning up in their club’s hour of need.

Over 1,500 turned up again for a Friday night game that was on TV.

For 90 minutes minutes, the drum-beating 1880 Crew sang their hearts out. At the key penalty moment, the fans roared their side on to save a point.

There will, rightly, be dissenting voices in the crowd.

Arbroath fans have been outstanding this season and they turned up in numbers against Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Many will be unhappy at what they have seen dished up and the club’s current predicament.

But their incredible backing epitomises the amazing community spirit harnessed between the club and the town over the last five or six years.

You can only hope Arbroath fans will be rewarded with safety then a season to remember in 2023/24.

The critical Championship run-in

Sean Adarkwa drew Arbroath level. Image: SNS

This prose was penned ahead of Hamilton and Cove’s games against Ayr United and Raith Rovers on Saturday.

However, regardless of the outcome of those games the situation remains critical for all three clubs.

Arbroath have four games at home and four away.

Critically, they will host Cove Rangers and Hamilton in two of the three final weeks.

Here are their remaining fixtures for Arbroath, Cove and Hamilton:

Arbroath: Queen’s Park (a), Ayr United (h), Dundee (h), Inverness (a), Raith Rovers (a), Cove Rangers (h), Partick Thistle (a), Hamilton (h).

Cove Rangers: Raith Rovers (a), Ayr United (a), Partick Thistle (h), Hamilton (a), Inverness (h), Arbroath (a), Dundee (a), Morton (h).

Hamilton: Ayr United (h), Dundee (a), Raith Rovers (a), Cove Rangers (h), Morton (a), Queen’s Park (a), Inverness (h), Partick Thistle (h), Arbroath (a).

