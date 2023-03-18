Arbroath analysis: 18 season-defining seconds with 8 games left for Angus side to stay in Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Let’s be honest, Arbroath’s display against Morton was right up there with the poorest they have played this season.

But when it truly mattered most, their big players stood up to be counted.

And boy did they deliver.

With 87 minutes on the clock, referee David Munro gave a penalty for handball against Michael McKenna at Robbie Muirhead’s free-kick.

The game was finely poised at 1-1, after Sean Adarkwa had cancelled out a George Oakley opener and Morton had a huge chance to win it.

You can bet Hamilton and Cove Rangers fans were praying to the heavens that Ali Crawford would convert.

But it was at that very point that the famous Arbroath spirit came to the fore.

This is a side that has defied the odds for four years to stay in the Championship.

In 18 sensational seconds, BBC Scotland’s viewers witnessed what could be a pivotal moment in the season.

Crawford’s initial penalty was blocked by Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.

Not content with that, Gaston got straight back up to block Crawford’s rebound.

If that was wasn’t enough, Tam O’Brien slid in on the goal-line to hook the ball away from Muirhead’s grasp.

And for good measure, sub Paul Komolafe chased down Calvin Miller to ensure the ball was safe.

Dick Campbell should forget about pinning old newspaper cuttings up on the Arbroath dressing room wall.

Instead, he should play those 18 seconds on a loop ahead of each of his side’s final eight games to underline the spirit this club has.

Arbroath fans are real heroes

The loyalty shown by Arbroath fans in their side’s hour of need is remarkable.

Arbroath have failed to come anywhere near the heights of last season where they came within minutes of promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

There have been too many poor performances. Too many dodgy results.

Arbroath have only won ONCE at home all season.

Many supporters of other teams would begin to turn on their team, single out individuals for stick or call for the manager’s head.

Some would stay away.

But just as the players did in those 18 seconds, the fans are turning up in their club’s hour of need.

Over 1,500 turned up again for a Friday night game that was on TV.

For 90 minutes minutes, the drum-beating 1880 Crew sang their hearts out. At the key penalty moment, the fans roared their side on to save a point.

There will, rightly, be dissenting voices in the crowd.

Many will be unhappy at what they have seen dished up and the club’s current predicament.

But their incredible backing epitomises the amazing community spirit harnessed between the club and the town over the last five or six years.

You can only hope Arbroath fans will be rewarded with safety then a season to remember in 2023/24.

The critical Championship run-in

This prose was penned ahead of Hamilton and Cove’s games against Ayr United and Raith Rovers on Saturday.

However, regardless of the outcome of those games the situation remains critical for all three clubs.

Arbroath have four games at home and four away.

Critically, they will host Cove Rangers and Hamilton in two of the three final weeks.

Here are their remaining fixtures for Arbroath, Cove and Hamilton:

Arbroath: Queen’s Park (a), Ayr United (h), Dundee (h), Inverness (a), Raith Rovers (a), Cove Rangers (h), Partick Thistle (a), Hamilton (h).

Cove Rangers: Raith Rovers (a), Ayr United (a), Partick Thistle (h), Hamilton (a), Inverness (h), Arbroath (a), Dundee (a), Morton (h).

Hamilton: Ayr United (h), Dundee (a), Raith Rovers (a), Cove Rangers (h), Morton (a), Queen’s Park (a), Inverness (h), Partick Thistle (h), Arbroath (a).