M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash

Drivers could face delays on the M90 after a collision on the busy Fife road left one lane blocked.

Southbound junction two was blocked following the incident earlier on Saturday morning.

Traffic was heavy between Crossgates and Rosyth and drivers were being warned to expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the lane was cleared at 12.45pm and that all lanes were running.

❗️UPDATE⌚️11:35#M90 Collision#M90 southbound junction 2. Lane 2 (of 2) blocked. Approach with care, traffic is heavy in the area. Delays around 26 minutes. @SETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/HiB19GRJi7 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 18, 2023

Drivers took to social media to describe the heavy traffic in the area following the collision, with one saying the the M90 from Kelty to the Forth Bridge wad “like a car park”.

Another driver added: “The M90 south from Dunfermline (is at a) standstill.”