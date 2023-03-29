Football VIDEO: Dunfermline fans asked to vote for goal of season Voting is now open for Pars supporters to choose their favourite goal from a campaign with its fair share of stunning strikes. By Craig Cairns March 29 2023, 2.07pm Share VIDEO: Dunfermline fans asked to vote for goal of season Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4262071/watch-dunfermline-fans-asked-to-vote-for-goal-of-season/ Copy Link 0 comments From left: Matty Todd, Chris Mochrie and Craig Wighton. Images: Craig Brown. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Dunfermline supporters are being asked to vote for their goal of the season in an online poll. The Pars’ Centenary Club is asking fans to make their pick for in the player of the year, young player of the year and goal of the season award categories. Voting is open until midnight on Friday, April 15 and the prizes will be dished out, among others, at the Glen Pavilion on April 29. With Dunfermline 11 points clear at the top of League One having lost just once, competition is fierce. Dunfermline have lost one league game all season. Image: Craig Brown. Not least for the goal of the season which is packed with team goals, silky skill and spectacular strikes. Is it Kyle Macdonald finishing off an intricate passing move versus Arbroath or one of several beauties from Matty Todd? Was it Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie‘s cool touch and finish in a blustery Peterhead or Craig Wighton’s chip against Forfar in the Scottish Cup? Watch the contenders below: Votes can be cast at Dunfermline’s official website. Already a subscriber? 