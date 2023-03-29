VIDEO: Dunfermline fans asked to vote for goal of season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline supporters are being asked to vote for their goal of the season in an online poll.

The Pars’ Centenary Club is asking fans to make their pick for in the player of the year, young player of the year and goal of the season award categories.

Voting is open until midnight on Friday, April 15 and the prizes will be dished out, among others, at the Glen Pavilion on April 29.

With Dunfermline 11 points clear at the top of League One having lost just once, competition is fierce.

Not least for the goal of the season which is packed with team goals, silky skill and spectacular strikes.

Is it Kyle Macdonald finishing off an intricate passing move versus Arbroath or one of several beauties from Matty Todd?

Was it Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie‘s cool touch and finish in a blustery Peterhead or Craig Wighton’s chip against Forfar in the Scottish Cup?

Watch the contenders below:

Votes can be cast at Dunfermline’s official website.