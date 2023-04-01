John Potter pleased with ‘good point’ for Kelty Hearts and sets out reason Dunfermline will win the league

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts manager John Potter said his side could have been better defensively this season but is pleased with consecutive clean sheets against the top two in League One.

Potter was speaking after his side held league leaders Dunfermline 0-0 at East End Park.

Kelty have been competitive in all four West Fife derbies this season, taking two draws along the way.

On Saturday they kept out a Dunfermline side on their way to clinching the League One title.

It was the Pars’ 18th clean in the league this season and Potter said this is what Dunfermline’s success has been built on this season.

The Kelty manager was pleased with his own team’s shutout but challenged them to do better at the other end.

“We want to be more of a goalscoring threat – all day long,” said Potter.

“But if you don’t do that and it’s not going for you then you have to keep a clean sheet at the other end.

“That’s probably why Dunfermline will win the league, with the clean sheets that they’ve had.

“It’s something we could have been better with this season and it’s nice the last couple of weeks to do that.”

Good point

Overall Potter was happy with the effort of his part-time side over the last two weeks, who look destined to finish in eighth.

The Kelty boss has not had his injury issue to seek this season and was dealt another blow ahead of this when Tam O’Ware was ruled out.

Jack Milne deputised at centre-back after starring in midfield versus Falkirk the week before.

As he has been after most matches versus full-time opposition this season, Potter was content with the result.

“I’m happy with the point and the result,” he said, “our work rate and our effort and the desire to keep the ball out of the goal.

“Can we be better with the ball? Yeah. I think we have in the main in a lot games this season.

“We have in other games against Dunfermline. But when you come here to a club this size, the team that’s going to win the league.

“To get a point is a good point for us.

“Dunfermline kept pushing towards the end, our boys were tiring. It’s been a rough wee period trying to put a squad together.”