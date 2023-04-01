John Potter pleased with ‘good point’ for Kelty Hearts and sets out reason Dunfermline will win the league

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Potter pleased with ‘good point’ for Kelty Hearts and sets out reason Dunfermline will win the league

The Maroon Machine manager wants his side to be better at the other end but is happy with consecutive clean sheets

By Craig Cairns
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Kelty Hearts manager John Potter said his side could have been better defensively this season but is pleased with consecutive clean sheets against the top two in League One.

Potter was speaking after his side held league leaders Dunfermline 0-0 at East End Park.

Kelty have been competitive in all four West Fife derbies this season, taking two draws along the way.

On Saturday they kept out a Dunfermline side on their way to clinching the League One title.

It was the Pars’ 18th clean in the league this season and Potter said this is what Dunfermline’s success has been built on this season.

The Kelty manager was pleased with his own team’s shutout but challenged them to do better at the other end.

Potter wants is side to be better in front of goal. Image: SNS.

“We want to be more of a goalscoring threat – all day long,” said Potter.

“But if you don’t do that and it’s not going for you then you have to keep a clean sheet at the other end.

“That’s probably why Dunfermline will win the league, with the clean sheets that they’ve had.

“It’s something we could have been better with this season and it’s nice the last couple of weeks to do that.”

Good point

Overall Potter was happy with the effort of his part-time side over the last two weeks, who look destined to finish in eighth.

The Kelty boss has not had his injury issue to seek this season and was dealt another blow ahead of this when Tam O’Ware was ruled out.

Jack Milne deputised at centre-back after starring in midfield versus Falkirk the week before.

Potter’s side recorded consecutive clean sheets. Image: SNS.

As he has been after most matches versus full-time opposition this season, Potter was content with the result.

“I’m happy with the point and the result,” he said, “our work rate and our effort and the desire to keep the ball out of the goal.

“Can we be better with the ball? Yeah. I think we have in the main in a lot games this season.

“We have in other games against Dunfermline. But when you come here to a club this size, the team that’s going to win the league.

“To get a point is a good point for us.

“Dunfermline kept pushing towards the end, our boys were tiring. It’s been a rough wee period trying to put a squad together.”

