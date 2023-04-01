Ray McKinnon insists League Two survival still Forfar’s target as his Angus side move into play-off position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ray McKinnon insists League Two survival still Forfar’s target as his Angus side move into play-off position

Loons moved into fourth place with a 2-1 comeback win over bottom side Albion Rovers on Saturday.

By Ewan Smith
Ray McKinnon insists his sole focus at Forfar is survival. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon insists League Two survival remains his top priority after his side moved into a play-off position.

Loons came back from a goal down to seal a 2-1 win over Albion Rovers after goals from substitutes Nathan Flanagan and Ben Armour cancelled out a Joe Bevan opener.

That saw Forfar go fourth and 14 clear of bottom side Albion with five games to play.

And while they are just a point away from securing their League Two status, McKinnon isn’t ready to look up quite yet.

“I don’t know if we are safe yet,” said McKinnon. “Until that’s the case then nothing changes.

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon. Image: SNS.

“Yes we are in a play-off spot and we’d love to stay there but that’s never been the focus.

“The focus has has been to stay in this league and we are close do doing it. It will be nice to get over the line on that.

“If that happens then we’ll really have something to play for and we’ll give it all we’ve got.

“It’s a very competitive league with a lot of sides challenging but if we stay up then we’ll be delighted.”

Loons have taken ten points from a possible 15, including an impressive away win at title challengers Dumbarton.

They face long trips to Stranraer and Elgin City next as they battle with Annan, East Fife and Stenhousemuir for the remaining two play-off spots.

But McKinnon feels his side are a match for any side in the division.

“My players now believe they can beat every side they face,” added McKinnon. “That’s a good place to be.

“It’s been proven because they have been competitive in every single game.

Ray McKinnon pleased with second half response

“They will make mistakes but as long as we keep those mistakes down to minimum we’ll be OK.

“We gave away a self-inflicted goal but the response was great.

“It has been a tough two weeks for them.

“We have been away from home three times and have played four teams above us in the league.

“To take ten out of 15 points is a great return.”

