Ray McKinnon insists League Two survival still Forfar’s target as his Angus side move into play-off position

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon insists League Two survival remains his top priority after his side moved into a play-off position.

Loons came back from a goal down to seal a 2-1 win over Albion Rovers after goals from substitutes Nathan Flanagan and Ben Armour cancelled out a Joe Bevan opener.

That saw Forfar go fourth and 14 clear of bottom side Albion with five games to play.

And while they are just a point away from securing their League Two status, McKinnon isn’t ready to look up quite yet.

“I don’t know if we are safe yet,” said McKinnon. “Until that’s the case then nothing changes.

“Yes we are in a play-off spot and we’d love to stay there but that’s never been the focus.

“The focus has has been to stay in this league and we are close do doing it. It will be nice to get over the line on that.

“If that happens then we’ll really have something to play for and we’ll give it all we’ve got.

“It’s a very competitive league with a lot of sides challenging but if we stay up then we’ll be delighted.”

Loons have taken ten points from a possible 15, including an impressive away win at title challengers Dumbarton.

They face long trips to Stranraer and Elgin City next as they battle with Annan, East Fife and Stenhousemuir for the remaining two play-off spots.

But McKinnon feels his side are a match for any side in the division.

“My players now believe they can beat every side they face,” added McKinnon. “That’s a good place to be.

“It’s been proven because they have been competitive in every single game.

“They will make mistakes but as long as we keep those mistakes down to minimum we’ll be OK.

“We gave away a self-inflicted goal but the response was great.

“It has been a tough two weeks for them.

“We have been away from home three times and have played four teams above us in the league.

“To take ten out of 15 points is a great return.”