Gary Bowyer hails Dundee’s magnificent seven and ‘wonderful’ Lyall Cameron as Hamilton boss John Rankin admits defeat was ‘most humiliating’ of his career

Dark Blues moved to within a point of league leaders Queen's Park after thrashing Hamilton 7-0.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hailed his “ruthless” Dark Blues as they hit a magnificent seven against Hamilton Accies at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues, sporting a new purple Black Watch kit, tore the SPFL Trust Trophy winners apart with a superb attacking display.

First-half goals from Alex Jakubiak, Ryan Sweeney, Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan had the side flying at the break.

In the second period, Cameron stole the show – and the matchball – as he added his second and third of the afternoon to see his side 6-0 to the good.

Substitute Kwame Thomas would add a seventh to record Dundee’s biggest win of the campaign.

‘Fresh’

Asked if it was their best performance of the season, however, Bowyer hesitated before saying: “Today’s was the most clinical performance of the season.

Dundee celebrate against Hamilton. Image: SNS.

“I’ve said many times after games ‘could’ve, should’ve, would’ve’.

“We looked really fresh and full of energy. We knew Hamilton would come full of confidence after winning the cup last week.

“I thought we were terrific, really, really good.”

Lyall Cameron

Cameron was the star of the show as he notched a first senior hat-trick.

The treble moved him onto 12 goals for the campaign in all competitions, the club’s top scorer this term.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his hat-trick goal as Dundee hammered Hamilton. Image: SNS.

That’s ahead of Zach Robinson, who was forced off in the first half after a hefty clash.

And Bowyer was delighted to see Cameron score his third with his head.

“I’m really pleased for him,” the Dundee boss said.

“He has the wonderful knack of arriving in the box at the right time and has the ability to execute as well.

“They were three wonderful goals. I was really pleased with his header because he is very good with his head.

“All-round he was terrific.

Alex Jakubiak made it 1-0 after seven minutes. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“He pushes Zach Robinson on the goals front as well. He’s ok, just a bit shook-up.

“I was also delighted for Kwame Thomas to come on and get his goal because he’s had a frustrating time the last few weeks.”

One point

Combined with Queen’s Park falling to defeat at Raith Rovers, it moved the Dens Park side to within a point of the Championship summit.

Luke McCowan scored the fourth just before half-time. Image: SNS.

Dundee also have a game in hand on the Spiders to be played next midweek against Raith Rovers following a trip to Arbroath.

But despite today’s rout, Bowyer insists there will be no getting carried away for the Dark Blues.

“The last two performances we’ve played well but been ruthless with it,” Bowyer said.

“We got to keep going now. There is a long way to go.

“We aren’t getting carried away or anything.

“We have six games to go and we’ll keep pushing.”

‘Humiliating’

Hamilton manager John Rankin (L) and coach Darian MacKinnon dejected in the Dens dugout. Image: SNS.

Hamilton boss John Rankin, meanwhile, was left stunned by the result and performance from his side.

And the former Dundee United skipper was in no doubt where the loss ranked in his time as player and manager.

Rankin said: “That’s the most humiliating defeat of my career.

“I said that to the players as well, it is the most humiliating defeat of their career.

“I’m really disappointed. I don’t think we got anywhere near Dundee.

“I thought we looked like we would concede with every attack.”

