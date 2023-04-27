Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One achievement

The Pars have used setting new records as motivation since wrapping up the title.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline will be without a number of players for this weekend’s visit of Clyde, but Paul Allan, Lewis McCann and Paul McGowan should all be available.

The Pars were reduced to nine men in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Airdrie and subsequently had Kevin O’Hara’s appeal against a two-match ban rejected.

The striker’s season is now over and captain Kyle Benedictus will also miss this weekend after his red card in the same game.

Matty Todd is also out for the season, though through injury, along with Rhys Breen.

Record motivation

After being crowned League One champions the Pars have used setting as many records as possible as motivation.

At the same time they will be looking to deny Clyde the chance to be the only side to match the Pars on head-to-head in the league this season.

The sides drew 2-2 at KDM Group East End Park and then 1-1 at Hamilton’s ZLX Stadium where Jim Duffy’s side have played their matches.

Dunfermline’s win at the same venue was capped off by a goal-of-the-season contender from Todd.

Todd’s goal versus Clyde: 

“Clyde are now the only team that can have an equal head-to-head record with us if they come and win – a win for us, a win for them and two draws,” said McPake.

“They also need a point to not fall into the automatic relegation.

“Jim Duffy is an experienced manager and you can see what he has done since he came in at Clyde.

“The game down there they went in front after a minute and they showed their real heart there at the weekend there when they were down in the game at Peterhead to score in the last minute.

“It is going to be a tough game.”

Trophy presentation

It is also the day that the Pars will be rewarded for their efforts when they are presented with the League One trophy.

They remain focused on kicking off the celebrations with a win, however.

“It is going to be a great day for the football club, we know that, that’s guaranteed but we want to win the game.

Dunfermline manager James McPake celebrates the title win. Image: SNS.

“Make no mistake about that, we are going out there to win the game but we are facing a Clyde team that will be wanting to do the same.”

The Pars hope to have Allan back after he was taken off with a dead leg on Saturday.

McGowan was also missing but is back in training and McCann has recovered from an ankle knock.

