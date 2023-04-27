Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One achievement

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline will be without a number of players for this weekend’s visit of Clyde, but Paul Allan, Lewis McCann and Paul McGowan should all be available.

The Pars were reduced to nine men in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Airdrie and subsequently had Kevin O’Hara’s appeal against a two-match ban rejected.

The striker’s season is now over and captain Kyle Benedictus will also miss this weekend after his red card in the same game.

Matty Todd is also out for the season, though through injury, along with Rhys Breen.

Record motivation

After being crowned League One champions the Pars have used setting as many records as possible as motivation.

At the same time they will be looking to deny Clyde the chance to be the only side to match the Pars on head-to-head in the league this season.

The sides drew 2-2 at KDM Group East End Park and then 1-1 at Hamilton’s ZLX Stadium where Jim Duffy’s side have played their matches.

Dunfermline’s win at the same venue was capped off by a goal-of-the-season contender from Todd.

Todd’s goal versus Clyde:

“Clyde are now the only team that can have an equal head-to-head record with us if they come and win – a win for us, a win for them and two draws,” said McPake.

“They also need a point to not fall into the automatic relegation.

“Jim Duffy is an experienced manager and you can see what he has done since he came in at Clyde.

“The game down there they went in front after a minute and they showed their real heart there at the weekend there when they were down in the game at Peterhead to score in the last minute.

“It is going to be a tough game.”

Trophy presentation

It is also the day that the Pars will be rewarded for their efforts when they are presented with the League One trophy.

They remain focused on kicking off the celebrations with a win, however.

“It is going to be a great day for the football club, we know that, that’s guaranteed but we want to win the game.

“Make no mistake about that, we are going out there to win the game but we are facing a Clyde team that will be wanting to do the same.”

The Pars hope to have Allan back after he was taken off with a dead leg on Saturday.

McGowan was also missing but is back in training and McCann has recovered from an ankle knock.