Spartans star Cammy Russell hopes to dump Brechin City in pyramid play-offs for second time but says Angus side have ‘levelled up’ with relegation

Russell scored for Kelty Hearts in their 3-1 pyramid play-off aggregate win in 2021 and helped Spartans to a 1-0 first leg win on Saturday.

By Ewan Smith
Cammy Russell taking on Brechin City's Euan Spark on Saturday. Image: Alex Todd / Sportpix.org.uk
Cammy Russell taking on Brechin City's Euan Spark on Saturday. Image: Alex Todd / Sportpix.org.uk

Cammy Russell was a key member of the Kelty Hearts side that dumped Brechin City into the Highland League two years ago.

Russell netted in a 3-1 aggregate win in the 2021 pyramid play-off final to send the Angus side down.

But while many feared that would lead to further demise for Brechin, it has led to a rebirth both on and off the park.

City’s crowds have gone up, they’ve added more quality to their squad and they have transformed their community links.

None of this has gone unnoticed by Russell who feels he is dealing with an entirely different animal this time.

Cammy Russell netted the winner for Kelty against Brechin in 2021. Image: SNS

“I went up with Kelty in the play-offs a few years ago,” said Russell.

“We actually beat Brechin in the final to go up.

“We won both games but it was a very tough tie and it certainly wasn’t easy at Glebe Park.

“It will be even harder this year.

“Brechin will have a great backing at their home ground and have done really well in the Highland League.

“They will have fans out in force to try and get them over the line.

“They have gone up levels both on and off the pitch since they were relegated.

“I can see a real difference in their side. They have assembled a great team filled with quality players.

“It’s not going to be easy for us to beat them over two legs or to go up.

“If we go up we’ll have absolutely earned it.”

Brechin City star Marc Scott hopes for better fortune at Glebe Park

Meanwhile, City star Marc Scott hope his side can turn the tie on its’ head at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Brechin struggled to break down ten man Spartans – after home skipper Kevin Waugh was red carded in the first half.

Marc Scott (second left) hopes he’s celebrating as Brechin City face Spartans next week. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

Kevin McHattie struck the bar from distance but that was as close as Brechin came.

And Scott added: “”It’s a bit gut-wrenching just now but hopefully we can dig in at training this week and turn it around.

“I’d fancy us to beat anyone at home. We have scored a lot of goals at home and play well on a big park.

“We’ll also have the backing of our fans. They have been magical all season in following us to places like Wick.

“It’s five or six hours away but they’ve still made the trip and hopefully we can give them what they want – the chance to see us back in League Two.”

