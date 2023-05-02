Motherwell’s Robbie Mahon reveals why ‘patience’ was virtue during title-winning Dunfermline loan spell

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Mahon’s best estimate is that he was involved in around 150 selfies after Dunfermline fans flooded the pitch during Saturday’s title celebrations.

The Pars faithful showed remarkable restraint in waiting until their heroes had been joined on the playing surface by their families before joining in the celebrations.

Mahon’s loved ones had made the trip to Fife from Dublin, setting out at 3am that morning, minus his brother, who had to make do with a FaceTime call from the pitch after being tasked with staying at home to look after the dogs.

“Hopefully they think it was worth it,” said Dunfermline’s beaming Irishman. “I thought it was worth it,” he added with a cheeky grin.

“It doesn’t feel real yet. It was unbelievable and, although the fans might not be allowed to come on the pitch, it was good.

“It was enjoyable and they were all coming over and saying how much we all mean to them. We are all very appreciative of that.

“It means a lot but I think they know that. We were all out on the pitch and they come over to hug you and ask for photos. They have helped us all season.

“They are just as happy as we are, probably even more happy because they have been fans all their lives. It means a lot to them and it means a lot to us.”

Patience key

The Pars had to show patience to secure the win over Clyde that preceded the trophy presentation, clinching it late thanks to Lewis McCann’s thunderous strike.

🎥 Watch all the goals from yesterday's 2-1 win over Clyde. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/wleWQhR8MZ — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) April 29, 2023

Mahon – who has one more year left on his deal with parent club Motherwell – set up the towering striker for the winner after both came off the bench in the second half.

Patience is something all loan players this season have shown.

None more so than the 19-year-old attacker – and his contribution to Saturday’s win encapsulates the enthusiasm he has applied during his season long loan at East End Park.

“When you come into an environment like this where it is competitive in training but it is a healthy competition, we are all friends and all really close,” said Mahon.

“I think everyone knows that by how well we play together.

“Patience, that is what it is and I feel that is part of the reason that we have won the league because of games where players might not have been playing well but we have lads on the bench who are just as good as them to come on.

“Maybe they can do what they couldn’t do on that particular day. That is what we have done all season. There is a good spirit in the team.”