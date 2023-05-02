Motherwell’s Robbie Mahon reveals why ‘patience’ was virtue during title-winning Dunfermline loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motherwell’s Robbie Mahon reveals why ‘patience’ was virtue during title-winning Dunfermline loan spell

The Motherwell loanee has found starts difficult to come by at times but still played his part in the Dunfermline's League One title win.

By Craig Cairns
Robbie Mahon shares the moment with fellow loanee Ewan Otoo. Image: SNS.
Robbie Mahon shares the moment with fellow loanee Ewan Otoo. Image: SNS.

Robbie Mahon’s best estimate is that he was involved in around 150 selfies after Dunfermline fans flooded the pitch during Saturday’s title celebrations.

The Pars faithful showed remarkable restraint in waiting until their heroes had been joined on the playing surface by their families before joining in the celebrations.

Mahon’s loved ones had made the trip to Fife from Dublin, setting out at 3am that morning, minus his brother, who had to make do with a FaceTime call from the pitch after being tasked with staying at home to look after the dogs.

“Hopefully they think it was worth it,” said Dunfermline’s beaming Irishman. “I thought it was worth it,” he added with a cheeky grin.

Fans made their way on to the pitch after the trophy lift. Image: SNS.

“It doesn’t feel real yet. It was unbelievable and, although the fans might not be allowed to come on the pitch, it was good.

“It was enjoyable and they were all coming over and saying how much we all mean to them. We are all very appreciative of that.

“It means a lot but I think they know that. We were all out on the pitch and they come over to hug you and ask for photos. They have helped us all season.

“They are just as happy as we are, probably even more happy because they have been fans all their lives. It means a lot to them and it means a lot to us.”

Patience key

The Pars had to show patience to secure the win over Clyde that preceded the trophy presentation, clinching it late thanks to Lewis McCann’s thunderous strike.

Mahon – who has one more year left on his deal with parent club Motherwell – set up the towering striker for the winner after both came off the bench in the second half.

Patience is something all loan players this season have shown.

None more so than the 19-year-old attacker – and his contribution to Saturday’s win encapsulates the enthusiasm he has applied during his season long loan at East End Park.

“When you come into an environment like this where it is competitive in training but it is a healthy competition, we are all friends and all really close,” said Mahon.

“I think everyone knows that by how well we play together.

Robbie Mahon has enjoyed the team spirit at Dunfermline this season. Image: SNS.

“Patience, that is what it is and I feel that is part of the reason that we have won the league because of games where players might not have been playing well but we have lads on the bench who are just as good as them to come on.

“Maybe they can do what they couldn’t do on that particular day. That is what we have done all season. There is a good spirit in the team.”

