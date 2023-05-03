VIDEO: Meet Dolly the cat, Brechin City’s mascot moggy who has been a Glebe Park regular for 11 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Meet Dolly the cat, Brechin City’s mascot moggy who has been a Glebe Park regular for 11 years

Since 2012, Dolly has sat with fans at games. She's been in the dugout, invaded the pitch and helped groundsman Neil Wood cut the Glebe Park grass.

By Ewan Smith
Dolly the cat is a regular at Brechin City games. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Dolly the cat is a regular at Brechin City games. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Brechin City will step up their bid to return to the SPFL on Saturday – cheered on at Glebe Park by legendary club mascot Dolly the cat.

Dolly, who lives ‘just over the hedge’, has been a regular at Brechin games for over a decade, often sitting with fans in the main stand.

When opposing teams wear blue, Dolly will often take her seat in the away dugout after once being fed ham sandwiches by late Rangers kitman Jimmy Bell.

Dolly has invaded the pitch several times over the years.

She also used to hop on the back of groundsman Neil Wood’s mower to help cut the Glebe Park turf.

And she’s so popular with Brechin fans that the club shop used to stock Dolly mugs.

“Dolly lives over the hedge but she first started coming at a Rangers game 11 years ago,” said Neil, ahead of Saturday’s pyramid play-off clash with Spartans.

“I walked into the away dressing room and the Gers’ late kitman Jimmy Bell was feeding her ham sandwiches.

“There was a time where, if we were ever playing a team in blue, then she’d be in the dugout beside them.

“I also remember one of the Rangers games here where she sat up the back of the main stand with the supporters.

Dolly has a favourite spot in the away dugout at Brechin City. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

“She stayed with them and didn’t flinch a bit.

“Why does she like teams that play in blue so much? It’s probably the ham sandwiches!”

Dolly has continued to support Brechin through thick and thin.

Neil added: “Dolly comes to most games and doesn’t seem bothered by people.

“She’s down by the park most days and she used to jump on the back of my lawnmower while I cut the grass.

“She’s had two or three pitch invasions and been captured by the BBC Alba cameras.

Dolly is a ‘local hero’ with Brechin City fans

Brechin City groundsman Neil Wood (right) celebrating the Highland League title win with manager Andy Kirk

“We were against East Fife one Friday night in front of the cameras. Dolly ran from the boardroom, past the dugouts and on the side of the park, all on camera.

“She now has a couple of pals, Smokey and Jose, who come in during the week.

“But they are a bit more shy and won’t come to games.

“Dolly is well known to our fans. She was in the shop on Saturday before the Spartans game looking at the kits.

Dolly eyes up Brechin kit. Image: Brechin City FC.

“My colleague Dean told her it was for paying customers only!”

Wood has been involved with Brechin for over four decades. He joined them as a ball boy when he was eight.

He even got married to wife Debbie on Glebe Park turf in 1996 and was nominated for a Specsavers local legend award last year.

