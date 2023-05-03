Plans for Popeyes Chicken and Costa drive-thrus in Glenrothes withdrawn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans for Popeyes Chicken and Costa drive-thrus in Glenrothes withdrawn

The two outlets would have created up to 40 new jobs if plans had been approved.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
A Popeye's Chicken restaurant.
A Popeyes restaurant.

Two drive-thrus planned for a Fife town have been pulled.

Costa Coffee and Popeyes Chicken proposals for Bankhead Park in Glenrothes were withdrawn this week, according to Fife Council’s planning portal.

The applications lodged by Stirling based Bluewater (Glenrothes 1) Limited included an EV charging hub, car parking, and new access from the main road.

Plans were lodged in late January, and verified through the planning portal in February.

Glenrothes plans shelved

In April, MM-EC Geoenvironmental Ltd delivered a desk study of the site to obtain an understanding of potential liabilities and constraints to development.

The investigation said the site “may be impacted by localised contamination”.

The Costa drive-thru planned for Glenrothes has now been withdrawn. Image: Costa.

It was recommended that a stage two investigation be carried out which would include ground water testing, excavating trials, and other tests.

The proposals also faced other barriers after the Scottish national planning framework announced curbs on drive-thrus and out of town development in November.

The Scottish Government document specifically addressed such developments, and recommended a more restrictive approach to new out of town retail and drive-thrus.

Popeyes and Costa outlets would have created 40 new jobs

However, a Bankhead Park planning statement argued that “NPF4 does not, as has been suggested in the press, constitute a ban on drive through restaurants.”

Developers specifically argued for approval based on the recently completed McDonald’s restaurant and drive through immediately south of the site at Bankhead Services.

Popeyes, an American chain specialising in fried chicken, and a Costa Coffee would have sat alongside the Travelodge hotel already at the site.

Up to 40 new jobs could be created as a result of the development.

If plans had been approved the Popeyes unit would have been only the second shop for the fast food chain in Scotland.

