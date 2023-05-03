Plans for Popeyes Chicken and Costa drive-thrus in Glenrothes withdrawn

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two drive-thrus planned for a Fife town have been pulled.

Costa Coffee and Popeyes Chicken proposals for Bankhead Park in Glenrothes were withdrawn this week, according to Fife Council’s planning portal.

The applications lodged by Stirling based Bluewater (Glenrothes 1) Limited included an EV charging hub, car parking, and new access from the main road.

Plans were lodged in late January, and verified through the planning portal in February.

Glenrothes plans shelved

In April, MM-EC Geoenvironmental Ltd delivered a desk study of the site to obtain an understanding of potential liabilities and constraints to development.

The investigation said the site “may be impacted by localised contamination”.

It was recommended that a stage two investigation be carried out which would include ground water testing, excavating trials, and other tests.

The proposals also faced other barriers after the Scottish national planning framework announced curbs on drive-thrus and out of town development in November.

The Scottish Government document specifically addressed such developments, and recommended a more restrictive approach to new out of town retail and drive-thrus.

Popeyes and Costa outlets would have created 40 new jobs

However, a Bankhead Park planning statement argued that “NPF4 does not, as has been suggested in the press, constitute a ban on drive through restaurants.”

Developers specifically argued for approval based on the recently completed McDonald’s restaurant and drive through immediately south of the site at Bankhead Services.

Popeyes, an American chain specialising in fried chicken, and a Costa Coffee would have sat alongside the Travelodge hotel already at the site.

Up to 40 new jobs could be created as a result of the development.

If plans had been approved the Popeyes unit would have been only the second shop for the fast food chain in Scotland.