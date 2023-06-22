Montrose sign Aberdeen and Scotland under-19 defender Evan Towler as part of double swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football
Evan Towler trains with Scotland under-19s. He has joined Montrose FC from Aberdeen FC
Montrose new boy Evan Towler training with Scotland under-19s in November. Image: SNS

Montrose sign Aberdeen and Scotland under-19 defender Evan Towler as part of double swoop

The Links Park side have taken teenager Towler on loan from Dons and agreed a move for Carnoustie Panmure striker Craig Batchelor.

By Ewan Smith

Montrose have agreed a deal with Aberdeen to take promising Scotland under-19 star Evan Towler on loan.

Towler, 18, will spend the season at Montrose after loan spells with Cove Rangers and Elgin City last term.

Defender Towler has spent 10 years at Aberdeen and has picked up two Scotland under-19 caps.

He featured for Aberdeen B in their SPFL Trust Trophy win over Arbroath two years ago.

“We are delighted to be welcoming young Evan,” Montrose boss Stewart Petrie told the club’s website.

Evan Towler spent time on loan at Cove Rangers last season. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

“He is very highly thought of at Pittodrie.

“With his increasing first team involvement, we are set to benefit at just the right time in his development.

“Being left sided and comfortable at both full back and centre half, Evan will give us great competition and options defensively.”

Towler will be joined by striker Craig Batchelor.

Batchelor, 26, has netted 41 goals in 41 games for Kirriemuir Thistle and Carnoustie in the last two seasons.

He has agreed a 1-0 deal after training with Montrose.

And Batchelor has been tipped by Petrie to make the step-up to League One.

“Craig’s scoring exploits at Junior level have been very impressive,” said Petrie. “At 26, he’s a good age.

“He has  been training with us for a while so we already know he will be a good fit in the dressing room and will provide good options for us in forward areas.”

