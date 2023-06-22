Montrose sign Aberdeen and Scotland under-19 defender Evan Towler as part of double swoop

Montrose have agreed a deal with Aberdeen to take promising Scotland under-19 star Evan Towler on loan.

Towler, 18, will spend the season at Montrose after loan spells with Cove Rangers and Elgin City last term.

Defender Towler has spent 10 years at Aberdeen and has picked up two Scotland under-19 caps.

He featured for Aberdeen B in their SPFL Trust Trophy win over Arbroath two years ago.

“We are delighted to be welcoming young Evan,” Montrose boss Stewart Petrie told the club’s website.

“He is very highly thought of at Pittodrie.

“With his increasing first team involvement, we are set to benefit at just the right time in his development.

“Being left sided and comfortable at both full back and centre half, Evan will give us great competition and options defensively.”

Towler will be joined by striker Craig Batchelor.

Batchelor, 26, has netted 41 goals in 41 games for Kirriemuir Thistle and Carnoustie in the last two seasons.

He has agreed a 1-0 deal after training with Montrose.

And Batchelor has been tipped by Petrie to make the step-up to League One.

“Craig’s scoring exploits at Junior level have been very impressive,” said Petrie. “At 26, he’s a good age.

“He has been training with us for a while so we already know he will be a good fit in the dressing room and will provide good options for us in forward areas.”