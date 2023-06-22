Police probe after woman robbed of purse in Dundee

Police are investigating after a woman had her purse snatched in a robbery in Dundee.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm on Sunday as the female victim was walking on the footpath from Robertson Street to Watson Street.

A man approached her, threatened her, and demanded her bag.

Police say the woman refused however the man was able to steal her purse which contained a three figure sum of cash.

The thief then fled the area on foot in the direction of Broughty Ferry Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 40-50, 5ft 7ins tall, and of stocky build.

He spoke with a local accent and had a small scar on his forehead.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the man matching the description or was in the area at the time to come forward.

Detective Constable Kieran Bradley from Dundee CID said: “This woman has simply been walking home when an unknown man has approached her and demanded her handbag.

“It was a particularly frightening incident and we are eager to trace the man involved.

“I’d ask any local residents to check their private CCTV or doorbell camera systems to see if anyone matching the description is captured in the area and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“Equally anyone who can help identify and trace the person responsible should report this to officers to help our enquiries.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4654 of June 18.

An anonymous report can also be given to Crimestopper on 0800 555 111.