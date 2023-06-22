Police probe after woman robbed of purse in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police probe after woman robbed of purse in Dundee

Suspect fled the scene on foot after the incident.

By Neil Henderson
The woman was robbed on a path leading from Robertson Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
The woman was robbed on a path leading from Robertson Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Police are investigating after a woman had her purse snatched in a robbery in Dundee.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm on Sunday as the female victim was walking on the footpath from Robertson Street to Watson Street.

A man approached her, threatened her, and demanded her bag.

Police say the woman refused however the man was able to steal her purse which contained a three figure sum of cash.

The suspect fled the scene on foot

The thief then fled the area on foot in the direction of Broughty Ferry Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 40-50, 5ft 7ins tall, and of stocky build.

He spoke with a local accent and had a small scar on his forehead.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the man matching the description or was in the area at the time to come forward.

Detective Constable Kieran Bradley from Dundee CID said: “This woman has simply been walking home when an unknown man has approached her and demanded her handbag.

“It was a particularly frightening incident and we are eager to trace the man involved.

Police describe the incident as ‘particularly frightening’ for the victim

“I’d ask any local residents to check their private CCTV or doorbell camera systems to see if anyone matching the description is captured in the area and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“Equally anyone who can help identify and trace the person responsible should report this to officers to help our enquiries.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4654 of June 18.

An anonymous report can also be given to Crimestopper on 0800 555 111.

More from The Courier

Evan Towler trains with Scotland under-19s. He has joined Montrose FC from Aberdeen FC
Montrose sign Aberdeen and Scotland under-19 defender Evan Towler as part of double swoop
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Blairgowrie fire Picture shows; Blairgowrie fire . Blairgowrie . Supplied by Blair James Martin Date; 22/06/2023
Fire crews tackle blaze at Blairgowrie property
Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw is bracing himself for a battle in the Championship. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Liam Grimshaw warns Dundee United must be at their best to succeed in 'competitive'…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Missing Kirkcaldy woman Picture shows; Louise Rodger . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for woman, 28, missing from Kirkcaldy
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Screw the nut and find new friends'
Montrose chairman John Crawford, Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison, InterMoor's Alan Duncan and Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart launch the club's new kit
Montrose enter uncharted waters after agreeing sponsorship deal with Montrose Port Authority
A view of the exterior of Poppyview Nursery, which has announced it is to close.
Closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery confirmed after scathing inspectors' report
Freuchie Mills under water during August 2020 flooding.
Relief as £1.5m flood prevention scheme finally approved for Freuchie
St Johnstone have sold over 2,000 season tickets already.
St Johnstone hit the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales
Scott and Kirsten Laing
Fife TV couple reveal why they ditched huge Canadian home with pool to move…