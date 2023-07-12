4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side pay penalty for spot-kick miss against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side pay penalty for spot-kick miss against Dundee

Lichties suffered a narrow friendly defeat to neighbours Dundee in front of 2,160 people at Gayfield.

By Ewan Smith
Leighton McIntosh misses from the penalty spot for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Arbroath paid the penalty for a Leighton McIntosh spot-kick miss as they crashed to a narrow defeat at the hands of Dundee.

Dundee took the lead in 36 minutes as Zach Robinson flicked over Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston from 15 yards.

The hosts then missed a great chance to level before the break with Dundee keeper Jon McCracken blocking McIntosh’s spot-kick.

Derek Gaston made second half saves to deny Robinson and Scott Tiffoney as Dundee claimed a narrow 1-0 win.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield and here are four Arbroath talking points:

The second coming of Scott Allan?

Scott Allan looks hungry to succeed at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Scott Allan continues to up the gears to force his way into the plans at Arbroath.

He’s had a lot of minutes in pre-season and looked in his element on Wednesday.

He even made one lung-busting run to win a sliding challenge on Josh Mulligan before playing a stunning 40-yard through ball to Leighton McIntosh.

If Allan can put in the workrate, allied to his undoubted natural talent, then he could have the keys to unlock Championship defences.

Paying the penalty

First things first, Arbroath did superbly well to win a first-half penalty.

Mark Stowe’s clever turn of pace took him beyond Jack Wilkie and left the Dundee player with no choice but to bring him down.

Up stepped McIntosh and he struck the ball well enough but put it at the right height for Jon McCracken to save.

If you are going to miss a penalty then it’s best to do it in a friendly.

And McIntosh showed more than enough on Wednesday to suggest he’ll be a valuable addition to the squad.

Fan backing will be crucial again for Arbroath

Arbroath’s season tickets remain on course to top the 1,000 mark for a second successive season.

The club announced they had broken the 800 barrier on Wednesday

And the fans will be critical to their club’s Championship ambitions this term.

Arbroath can’t and won’t take their support for granted.

But all parties need to relish the prospect of a clean slate – after last year’s last-gasp survival – in their fifth successive year in the Championship.

Arbroath’s recruitment beginning to take shape

Arbroath announced the signing of midfielder Jess Norey hours before facing Dundee.

Norey is the Angus side’s seventh summer recruit and is a player with real promise, despite moving from the ninth tier of English football.

Norey, 21, impressed during friendly games with Brechin City and Stirling Albion and told Courier Sport his brothers travelled 1,000 miles to watch him on trial.

Mark Stowe was in fine form for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Ali Adams, Aaron Steele, Craig Slater, Kenan Dunnwald-Turan, Leighton McIntosh and Kenan Dunnwald-Turan have all arrived.

On the night, Steele’s athletic wing-back play and Stowe’s trickery impressed.

Stowe looked more than capable of making the step-up from East of Scotland League champions Linlithgow Rose.

And with head of recruitment Barry Sellars working round the clock, there could be further additions in the coming days.

Forwards and a left-sided defender are on Arbroath’s shopping list.

