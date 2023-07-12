4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side pay penalty for spot-kick miss against Dundee

Arbroath paid the penalty for a Leighton McIntosh spot-kick miss as they crashed to a narrow defeat at the hands of Dundee.

Dundee took the lead in 36 minutes as Zach Robinson flicked over Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston from 15 yards.

The hosts then missed a great chance to level before the break with Dundee keeper Jon McCracken blocking McIntosh’s spot-kick.

Derek Gaston made second half saves to deny Robinson and Scott Tiffoney as Dundee claimed a narrow 1-0 win.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield and here are four Arbroath talking points:

The second coming of Scott Allan?

Scott Allan continues to up the gears to force his way into the plans at Arbroath.

He’s had a lot of minutes in pre-season and looked in his element on Wednesday.

He even made one lung-busting run to win a sliding challenge on Josh Mulligan before playing a stunning 40-yard through ball to Leighton McIntosh.

If Allan can put in the workrate, allied to his undoubted natural talent, then he could have the keys to unlock Championship defences.

Paying the penalty

1-0 to Dundee at the break at Gayfield after this save by Jon McCracken to deny Leighton McIntosh from the penalty spot. pic.twitter.com/5Rv9RkS7wK — 𝐄𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 📝 (@ewansmithpr) July 12, 2023

First things first, Arbroath did superbly well to win a first-half penalty.

Mark Stowe’s clever turn of pace took him beyond Jack Wilkie and left the Dundee player with no choice but to bring him down.

Up stepped McIntosh and he struck the ball well enough but put it at the right height for Jon McCracken to save.

If you are going to miss a penalty then it’s best to do it in a friendly.

And McIntosh showed more than enough on Wednesday to suggest he’ll be a valuable addition to the squad.

Fan backing will be crucial again for Arbroath

Over 800 Season Tickets sold! Thank you so much to all existing and new Lichties who have bought or renewed their season tickets! Remember season tickets are valid for our friendly match tonight against Dundee. Renewals https://t.co/umejZNelb6 Newhttps://t.co/tYeBGnfOzS pic.twitter.com/lI20lb7yvG — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) July 12, 2023

Arbroath’s season tickets remain on course to top the 1,000 mark for a second successive season.

The club announced they had broken the 800 barrier on Wednesday

And the fans will be critical to their club’s Championship ambitions this term.

Arbroath can’t and won’t take their support for granted.

But all parties need to relish the prospect of a clean slate – after last year’s last-gasp survival – in their fifth successive year in the Championship.

Arbroath’s recruitment beginning to take shape

Arbroath announced the signing of midfielder Jess Norey hours before facing Dundee.

Norey is the Angus side’s seventh summer recruit and is a player with real promise, despite moving from the ninth tier of English football.

Norey, 21, impressed during friendly games with Brechin City and Stirling Albion and told Courier Sport his brothers travelled 1,000 miles to watch him on trial.

Ali Adams, Aaron Steele, Craig Slater, Kenan Dunnwald-Turan, Leighton McIntosh and Kenan Dunnwald-Turan have all arrived.

On the night, Steele’s athletic wing-back play and Stowe’s trickery impressed.

Stowe looked more than capable of making the step-up from East of Scotland League champions Linlithgow Rose.

And with head of recruitment Barry Sellars working round the clock, there could be further additions in the coming days.

Forwards and a left-sided defender are on Arbroath’s shopping list.