Forfar re-name stadium after entering into historic agreement with local construction company

Forfar chairman Scott Murdie says his club’s historic stadium renaming deal can help bolster their League Two promotion bid.

The Angus side have agreed a deal with local construction company Alpha Projects to rename Station Park – their home for 138 years.

From this season, the ground will now be known as The Alpha Projects Stadium @ Station Park.

It’s a commercial deal that will strengthen Forfar’s funds.

Loons chairman Murdie told the club’s website: “Building partnerships with local firms like Alpha Projects helps to provide the platform to compete in League 2 whilst targeting promotion back to League 1 at the earliest opportunity.”

Dundee-based Alpha Projects is a principal contractor that specialises in construction, fit-out and refurbishment projects within commercial and residential sectors.

They have previously sponsored the back and sleeves of Forfar’s kit.

This is their fourth year of working with the Angus club.

“We are delighted to continue and extend our partnership with Forfar Athletic,” said Alpha Projects director Paul Cortese.

“Our thanks to the board of directors at Forfar for partnering with us, hopefully for years to come. We wish the team every success for the season ahead.”

Forfar are bidding to win their place in League One this season under McKinnon’s charge.