Forfar re-name stadium after entering into historic agreement with local construction company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Forfar re-name stadium after entering into historic agreement with local construction company

Station Park will now be known as 'The Alpha Projects Stadium @ Station Park'

By Ewan Smith
Forfar stars Roberto Nditi and Marc McCallum with director Paul Stephen and Alpha Projects' Paul Cortese launch the new stadium name. Image: Forfar Athletic
Forfar stars Roberto Nditi and Marc McCallum with director Paul Stephen and Alpha Projects' Paul Cortese launch the new stadium name. Image: Forfar Athletic

Forfar chairman Scott Murdie says his club’s historic stadium renaming deal can help bolster their League Two promotion bid.

The Angus side have agreed a deal with local construction company Alpha Projects to rename Station Park – their home for 138 years.

From this season, the ground will now be known as The Alpha Projects Stadium @ Station Park.

It’s a commercial deal that will strengthen Forfar’s funds.

Loons chairman Murdie told the club’s website: “Building partnerships with local firms like Alpha Projects helps to provide the platform to compete in League 2 whilst targeting promotion back to League 1 at the earliest opportunity.”

Dundee-based Alpha Projects is a principal contractor that specialises in construction, fit-out and refurbishment projects within commercial and residential sectors.

The Angus club’s stadium will be renamed as The Alpha Projects Stadium @ Station Park. Image: Forfar Athletic

They have previously sponsored the back and sleeves of Forfar’s kit.

This is their fourth year of working with the Angus club.

“We are delighted to continue and extend our partnership with Forfar Athletic,” said Alpha Projects director Paul Cortese.

“Our thanks to the board of directors at Forfar for partnering with us, hopefully for years to come. We wish the team every success for the season ahead.”

Forfar are bidding to win their place in League One this season under McKinnon’s charge.

More from Football

Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says 'it was always Dundee for me' this summer as he…
Luigi Capuano speaks to Courier Sport at Tannadice
Luigi Capuano: Dundee United 'lost trust' of fans — and we've made changes
St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife.
St Johnstone field loan enquiries as Perth starlets light up pre-season
James McPake is preparing for his first taste of the Fife derby versus Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline boss James McPake expects 'weird scenarios' in Viaplay Cup ahead of maiden Fife…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows he needs new signings. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Steven MacLean makes pre-Viaplay Cup signings admission as St Johnstone boss spells out goalkeeping…
Ian Murray (right) and James McPake go head to head in the weekend's Fife derby.
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline: Team news and predicted line-ups for Viaplay Cup Fife derby
Luigi Capuano, Dundee United chief executive, pictured at Tannadice
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano spells out financial reality of relegation for Dundee United as Tannadice…
Keith Watson trains with Jack Hamilton under the watch of manager Ian Murray. Image: Raith Rovers.
Keith Watson wants winning start for Raith Rovers in Fife derby debut that's 'got…
Dundee's Jon McCracken joined on loan from Norwich City. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty discusses Jon McCracken impact as he praises Dee youngster
Aziz Behich and David Wotherspoon, representing Dundee United and St Johnstone
Dundee United and St Johnstone bank six-figure fees as World Cup windfalls drop