Paul Allan ‘couldn’t ask for much more’ from first ever Dunfermline goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Paul Allan ‘couldn’t ask for much more’ from first ever Dunfermline goal

The midfielder came on as a sub in a slightly more advanced role and won the game with a wonderful strike

By Craig Cairns
Paul Allan celebrates with his Dunfermline team-mates.
Paul Allan celebrates with his Dunfermline team-mates. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Since making his debut as an 18-year-old in the 2018/19 Irn-Bru Cup, Paul Allan has made 39 senior appearances for Dunfermline Athletic.

It took him until his most recent one to get his first goal for the club – though it came from him playing a more advanced role than usual.

With attacking options from the bench limited, manager James McPake turned to Allan to replace Andrew Tod on 55 minutes.

The 23-year-old midfielder was asked to play in the No 10 role just behind the two strikers and instructed to link with them.

Allan was involved in the build-up to the goal as well, showing ingenuity to find Josh Edwards – before being alert to the rebound and curling the ball high into the net.

His with around 25 minutes was not only a cracker, it turned out to be the match-winner.

Points paramount

“I couldn’t ask for much more,” said Allan. “I’m happy to come on and contribute for the team.

“It was a big start to the season for us, it was a hard game, we had to dig it out in the end, but I am delighted to get my first goal and three points more importantly.

“It fell nicely, I just anticipated the second ball and when I saw it coming the first thought on my mind was just to hit it. Thankfully I caught it well.

Paul Allan scored the match-winning goal for Dunfermline Athletic.
Paul Allan scored the match-winning goal for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“It is nice to score a goal but if it meant that we only got a point or we ended up losing the match, it is not as much of a thrill.

“The boys were brilliant when we went down to 10 men.

“Then I thought that we dug in well and we thankfully came away with the three points.”

Could Paul Allan start next week for Dunfermline?

That was necessary after Rhys Breen was ordered off for picking up a second yellow card. Their subsequent defensive showing left the Pars boss “super proud”.

Breen’s suspension and Allan’s match-winning goal may put the midfielder in contention to be named among the starting XI next weekend versus Dundee United.

With a Fife derby to follow that, getting points on the board early was crucial.

“In any season the start is obviously massive – to get our first game at home and get three points on the board with United away next week and Raith after that,” said Allan.

The Dunfermline players celebrate Paul Allan's winning goal.
The Dunfermline players celebrate Paul Allan’s winning goal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“Every game is going to be tough so to start with three points is massive for us.

“Last season was excellent for us, we only got beat once in the full league season.

“Saturday was about just keeping that momentum going. I’m glad that we did it and hopefully we can kick on next week.”

More from Football

From left: Dunfermline's Ewan Otoo; Paul Allan and Kyle Benedictus; Rhys Breen; and James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points: Comebacks, two first Pars goals and James McPake's half-century
Sam McClelland, Dimitar Mitov and Dare Olufunwa all shone for St Johnstone against Hearts.
ERIC NICOLSON: Dimitar Mitov class showing already for St Johnstone, two debuts to be…
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of Dundee United fans in Arbroath
Louis Moult ponders 'assist bonus' as Dundee United star lauds 'massive' Tannadice talent
Dundee celebrate after Lyall Cameron made it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Motherwell draw including Luke McCowan display and was that…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key Lyall Cameron attribute that earned goal against…
Aziz Behich applauds the Dundee United fans
Aziz Behich leaves Dundee United as Melbourne City swoop for Australia ace
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean at full-time.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean happy he's got something to build on as Sam…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the rain at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee 'resolve' after Motherwell point as he gives update on Antonio…
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake 'super proud' of Dunfermline Athletic after Pars dig out win
St Johnstone striker Stevie May challenges Frankie Kent.
Much-improved St Johnstone go down fighting in 2-0 defeat to Hearts