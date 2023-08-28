Derek Gaston edges closer to all-time Arbroath shutout record as he describes dressing room ‘belief’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Derek Gaston edges closer to all-time Arbroath shutout record as he describes dressing room ‘belief’

Gaston kept his second clean sheet of the season as he moved to within five of Craig Hinchliffe's 20-year-old record.

By Ewan Smith
Derek Gaston is on the brink of a shut-out record at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Derek Gaston is on the brink of a shut-out record at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Derek Gaston has edged ever closer to becoming Arbroath’s all-time record shut-out keeper after keeping Morton at bay.

Gaston needs just five clean sheets to equal current St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe’s 20-year-old record.

Hinchliffe made 57 clean sheets in 242 games during a nine-year spell with the Gayfield side.

But Gaston is likely to equal and surpass that in less games and with the majority coming in a higher division.

Gaston is in his fifth season – having played 148 games all in the Championship – and he’d love to overtake Hinchliffe.

Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Derek Gaston is eyeing up Craig Hinchliffe’s shut-out record. Image: SNS

“It’s a wee target I’ve got,” said Gaston after the 3-0 win at Morton. “Hopefully I can get there before the end of the season.

“The clean sheet record would mean something. It’s like a goalscorer who becomes the club’s top goalscorer. It would be a great accomplishment.

“It’s something you can look back on, at least until someone else comes along and beats it.

“There’s still a long way to go and I need to get a few more clean sheets.

“Ironically, I actually don’t think I played well but I still managed to make a couple of good saves.

“I was also getting a bit of stick for my kick-outs. I had brand new boots on but the boys are telling me to bin them as I found the stand more than my team-mates.”

Derek Gaston always believed in Arbroath

Meanwhile, Gaston insists he always knew Arbroath would get back to winning ways.

Lichties picked up their first three points of the season as they extended their unbeaten run over Morton to 13 games.

“Inside the dressing room we know we’ve got quality players,” added Gaston.

“Sometimes when you make so many signings it takes a while for them to know how you play.

“But we weren’t panicking, we’ve started the season with tough games.

“We’re delighted with the win and we weren’t too surprised by it. We still had the belief within the dressing room that we could put in a performance and get a result.”

More from Football

Kevin Holt in action for Dundee United
Kevin Holt hails Dundee United duo for 'knocking their pans in' as defensive efforts…
Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Hearts victory
Kyle Benedictus in action for Dunfermline
Kyle Benedictus insists there are positives for Dunfermline after derby defeat
Dan Phillips was honoured to be named St Johnstone captain against Celtic.
Dan Phillips: Captaining St Johnstone was a 'privilege' and Perth team have set a…
Ross Millen is happy with the start Raith Rovers have made. Image: SNS.
Ross Millen still 'glass half-empty' about Raith Rovers ambitions after derby victory
Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee beat Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty lifts lid on Hearts teamsheet error, Luke McCowan's stunning strike…
Luke McCowan and Alex Lowry go for the ball as Dundee hosted Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-0 Hearts: Stunning Luke McCowan lob earns Dark Blues first Premiership victory of…
Is there momentum building at Raith Rovers after their win at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
4 Fife derby talking points: Raith's continued improvement as Dunfermline lack firepower
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean got his tactics right, while Dimitar Mitov and Dara Costelloe put in superb performances.
ERIC NICOLSON: THIS was the Steven MacLean St Johnstone blueprint - bold calls, a…
Arbroath cruised to victory at Morton. Image: SNS.
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side move off bottom with stunning win at…

Conversation