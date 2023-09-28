Dunfermline-born superstar Caroline Weir ruptured cruciate on Scotland duty, Real Madrid confirm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline-born superstar Caroline Weir ruptured cruciate on Scotland duty, Real Madrid confirm

Scotland boss Pedro Martinez accused opponents Belgium of "looking to deliberately hurt" his side's talisman at Hampden.

By Sean Hamilton
Caroline Weir faces surgery and a lengthy spell on the side-lines after sustaining cruciate damage on Scotland duty. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Real Madrid have confirmed Dunfermline-born superstar Caroline Weir sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on Scotland duty.

The Scots’ talismanic star was injured in the first half of Tuesday’s Uefa Nations League draw with Belgium at Hampden.

After initial treatment, the Fifer was able to walk up the tunnel.

Caroline Weir looks dejected she walks off injured at Hampden. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

But the 28-year-old’s club, Real Madrid, confirmed on Thursday that her injury is serious.

The Spanish giants said: “After the tests carried out on our player Caroline Weir by the Real Madrid medical services, she has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

“The player will undergo surgery in the coming days.”

Weir faces a lengthy spell of recuperation following surgery, meaning both club and country will be without her services for the foreseeable future.

Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa consoles Caroline Weir after she sustained a cruciate injury against Belgium. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s draw, Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa hit out at Belgium’s treatment of Weir and accused the match referee of failing to protect her.

He said: “I am very angry, we have an injury to our best player, the opponent was looking to deliberately hurt her and it is the duty of the referee to protect the players.

“The opponent targeted Caroline with the first three actions and after Caroline was taken off they targeted Kirsty Hanson and that is very disappointing.”

Born and raised in Dunfermline, Weir started her football journey with city boys’ side Elgin Star FC before joining the Hibernian academy aged 10.

Her career has since taken her to Arsenal, Bristol City, Liverpool and Manchester City before Real Madrid swooped for her services in 2022.

