Dunfermline-born superstar Caroline Weir ruptured cruciate on Scotland duty, Real Madrid confirm

Real Madrid have confirmed Dunfermline-born superstar Caroline Weir sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on Scotland duty.

The Scots’ talismanic star was injured in the first half of Tuesday’s Uefa Nations League draw with Belgium at Hampden.

After initial treatment, the Fifer was able to walk up the tunnel.

But the 28-year-old’s club, Real Madrid, confirmed on Thursday that her injury is serious.

The Spanish giants said: “After the tests carried out on our player Caroline Weir by the Real Madrid medical services, she has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

“The player will undergo surgery in the coming days.”

Weir faces a lengthy spell of recuperation following surgery, meaning both club and country will be without her services for the foreseeable future.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s draw, Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa hit out at Belgium’s treatment of Weir and accused the match referee of failing to protect her.

He said: “I am very angry, we have an injury to our best player, the opponent was looking to deliberately hurt her and it is the duty of the referee to protect the players.

“The opponent targeted Caroline with the first three actions and after Caroline was taken off they targeted Kirsty Hanson and that is very disappointing.”

Born and raised in Dunfermline, Weir started her football journey with city boys’ side Elgin Star FC before joining the Hibernian academy aged 10.

Her career has since taken her to Arsenal, Bristol City, Liverpool and Manchester City before Real Madrid swooped for her services in 2022.