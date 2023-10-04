David Beckham sparks ‘Raith top’ rumour as Netflix documentary drops with eye-catching childhood picture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

David Beckham sparks ‘Raith top’ rumour as Netflix documentary drops with eye-catching childhood picture

Did the former England international and global superstar once pose in a Rovers shirt?

By Courier Sport
David Beckham in 'Raith top'. Image: Netflix.
David Beckham in 'Raith top'. Image: Netflix.

The Netflix documentary on David Beckham has sparked rumours he once posed for a photograph in a Raith Rovers kit.

The image of a young Beckham, ball under arm, has been used to promote the former England superstar’s new series

The crest on the dark blue shirt reads “RRFC”.

This has prompted speculation online about why a young Beckham would be wearing a Rovers top.

Does Netflix documentary show David Beckham wearing Raith Rovers shirt?

Facebook user Mike Lynch said: “The release of Beckham on Netflix today. Of all the pictures he could have chosen to promote it, he chose this one.

“Him, as a lad, wearing a Raith Rovers FC top. Of all his achievements, he must still be pained that he never pulled on the colours and ran out at San Starko. The Mighty Raith!”

On the social media platform X, Greg asked: “Is that a wee Beckham wearing a Raith top back in the day?”

That was quoted by the Pure Fitbaw account on X with the words: “We now need a four-part documentary into why Beckham had a Raith top.

Unfortunately, the reality is that the shirt is that of Ridgeway Rovers – a team Beckham, who went on to make 115 international appearances – played for as a youth.

According to Ridgeway Rovers’ Roll of Honour, Beckham “always championed Ridgeway Rovers throughout his career. In his biography, he states that he was at his happiest when playing with his mates at Ridgeway Rovers.”

Beckham scored more than 100 goals for the under-10s during his time at this other Rovers, who also once had a young Harry Kane – another England captain – among their ranks.

Alas, Beckham did not pose in a Raith top back in the day but, as X user Philly says: “He never did reach that pinnacle.”

More from Football

Dundee United players celebrate
Dundee United: The impressive stats behind the joint-best defensive record in British league football
St Johnstone's Liam Gordon makes the long walk up the tunnel after his red card.
St Johnstone WIN Liam Gordon red card appeal
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck says Dundee move is a 'massive reason' behind dream Wales call-up
Andy Considine has been a key player for St Johnstone early this season. Image: SNS
Why St Johnstone defender Andy Considine is getting BETTER at 36 - and the…
Craig Conway, left, and fellow Dundee United hero Mogens Berg
Craig Conway and Mogens Berg honoured as Dundee United confirm 2023 Hall of Fame…
Scott McMann celebrates his first ever Dundee United goal
Jim Goodwin on 'advanced and adventurous' mission that could turn Scott McMann into new…
Dundee's Antonio Portales takes a moment before kick-off at Hibs. Image: SNS
Dundee's Mexican defender Antonio Portales 'attacked' knee injury rehab
Louis Moult celebrates Dundee United's win over Airdrieonians
Louis Moult rated '50/50' for Dundee United return v Raith as boss reveals scenario…
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone open Dan Phillips contract talks
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.
Dundee owners confirm Dens Park purchase as they hail 'significant step' in new stadium…