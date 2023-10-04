David Beckham sparks ‘Raith top’ rumour as Netflix documentary drops with eye-catching childhood picture

The Netflix documentary on David Beckham has sparked rumours he once posed for a photograph in a Raith Rovers kit.

The image of a young Beckham, ball under arm, has been used to promote the former England superstar’s new series

The crest on the dark blue shirt reads “RRFC”.

This has prompted speculation online about why a young Beckham would be wearing a Rovers top.

Does Netflix documentary show David Beckham wearing Raith Rovers shirt?

Facebook user Mike Lynch said: “The release of Beckham on Netflix today. Of all the pictures he could have chosen to promote it, he chose this one.

“Him, as a lad, wearing a Raith Rovers FC top. Of all his achievements, he must still be pained that he never pulled on the colours and ran out at San Starko. The Mighty Raith!”

On the social media platform X, Greg asked: “Is that a wee Beckham wearing a Raith top back in the day?”

Is that a wee Beckham wearing a Raith top back in the day 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2QPEjP89CB — Greg (@greggo1985) October 4, 2023

That was quoted by the Pure Fitbaw account on X with the words: “We now need a four-part documentary into why Beckham had a Raith top.

Unfortunately, the reality is that the shirt is that of Ridgeway Rovers – a team Beckham, who went on to make 115 international appearances – played for as a youth.

According to Ridgeway Rovers’ Roll of Honour, Beckham “always championed Ridgeway Rovers throughout his career. In his biography, he states that he was at his happiest when playing with his mates at Ridgeway Rovers.”

Beckham scored more than 100 goals for the under-10s during his time at this other Rovers, who also once had a young Harry Kane – another England captain – among their ranks.

Alas, Beckham did not pose in a Raith top back in the day but, as X user Philly says: “He never did reach that pinnacle.”