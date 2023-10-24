EXCLUSIVE: John Potter on how Raith Rovers provide ‘opportunity’ without an academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: John Potter on how Raith Rovers provide ‘opportunity’ without an academy

The Stark's Park technical director opens up on the work he's been doing to encourage young, local talent.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' technical director has a passion for developing youth. Images: Raith TV and SNS.
Opportunity. The word is uttered four times by Raith Rovers technical director John Potter during one answer.

After recruitment took up much of his time in the early stages of his new role at Stark’s Park, Potter has more recently had time to focus on other areas.

One of these has been youth development, though with no reserve team and no youth academy, he is having to think out of the box.

What the Kirkcaldy club do have is the Raith Rovers Community Club – development sides banded together by their year of birth, rather than the more traditional under-18s and so on.

“We’ve not got an academy, we’ve got a community club, which is still an avenue for players.” Potter tells Courier Sport.

Raith technical director John Potter. Image: SNS.

“I’ve been getting involved with [their equivalent of] the under-18s, the under-16s. I’ve been getting involved with them on Tuesday and Thursday nights, weekends.

“I’ve been having meetings with the coaches about our plans going forward and what we want to do.

“The big word is give these players an ‘opportunity’.

“In time, we can look at things that I can do to help the coaches, to help some of the players that are there. But it’s an opportunity for these guys.”

Promising early signs

Meetings have been held with coaches and Potter attends training and matches where possible.

And, in an early sign that the club is being true to its word, some were given a chance in a recent bounce match versus Hearts.

“We’ve concentrated specifically on the 18s and 16s,” he said.

“I know a lot of the coaches and most of the players now, I try to get to as many training sessions and games as I can.

“We had a bounce game last week against Hearts and we had five of them involved, playing with Lewis Vaughan, Sam Stanton and Shaun Byrne.

“We’ve not got an academy as such, but there’s an avenue there that I can try and make it the best we can. We’re well under way with that.

“We’ve spoken to some of the older players and said: ‘There’s an opportunity here to be a young player at Raith Rovers’.”

Potter’s passion

This, along with recruitment and co-ordinating other areas of the football department, has kept Potter busy since he left Kelty Hearts in the summer.

But it is passion that drives him, another word that comes up frequently in his answers.

John Potter coached at Dunfermline under then-manager Jim Jefferies. Image: SNS.

“Early on, I was heavily involved in academy football. It’s something I’ve now got my hands into here,” he adds.

“It’s another part of the job that I did early on in my time at Dunfermline, but it’s something that I’ve always been interested in and always enjoyed.

“That’s something I’m quite passionate about, something that I’ve been brought in here to do – to give young players an opportunity.

“Hopefully we can find one or two players to come and play.”

Conversation