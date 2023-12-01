Arbroath trip to Ayr United postponed over frozen pitch

Arbroath’s Championship clash with Ayr United has been postponed after Somerset Park failed a pitch inspection.

The freezing conditions of the last 48 hours have taken their toll at the home of the Honest Men, where the playing surface was found to be unplayable on Friday afternoon.

With further cold weather forecast overnight into Saturday, the decision was taken to postpone Arbroath’s visit.

Ayr United vs Arbroath – Match Postponed Following a pitch inspection at Somerset Park, tomorrow's match against Ayr United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/HOVJtsyNaj — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 1, 2023

Arbroath are next in action on Saturday, December 9, when Greenock Morton are the visitors to Gayfield.