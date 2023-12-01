Arbroath trip to Ayr United postponed over frozen pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath trip to Ayr United postponed over frozen pitch

The Lichties' clash with the Honest Men fell victim to the freezing conditions on Friday afternoon.

By Sean Hamilton
Ayr United's Somerset Park failed a pitch inspection ahead of Arbroath's visit.
Ayr United's Somerset Park failed a pitch inspection ahead of Arbroath's visit.

Arbroath’s Championship clash with Ayr United has been postponed after Somerset Park failed a pitch inspection.

The freezing conditions of the last 48 hours have taken their toll at the home of the Honest Men, where the playing surface was found to be unplayable on Friday afternoon.

With further cold weather forecast overnight into Saturday, the decision was taken to postpone Arbroath’s visit.

The Licthies, who are still on the hunt for a new manager after Dick Campbell’s resignation, told fans: “Following a pitch inspection at Somerset Park, tomorrow’s match against Ayr United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“Tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled fixture.

“A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

Arbroath are next in action on Saturday, December 9, when Greenock Morton are the visitors to Gayfield.

Conversation