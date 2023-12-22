Ian Murray says Raith Rovers says fan reaction to draw shows how far they’ve come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray says Raith Rovers says fan reaction to draw shows how far they’ve come

Rovers maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Raith boss Ian Murray was speaking after the Scottish Championship match versus Ayr. Image: SNS.
Raith boss Ian Murray was speaking after the Scottish Championship match versus Ayr. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray is delighted with the progress of Raith Rovers, despite a 4-4 draw at home to the 10 men of Ayr United.

The Stark’s Park faithful stayed behind to cheer their players off after what was at times a frustrating night.

Raith had to come from behind three times, including in injury time, to rescue a point.

Lewis Vaughan’s hattrick earned Raith a point, with the forward also setting up Sam Stanton for Rovers’ first goal of the night.

“I’m really happy with our progress,” said Murray. “We play good football – we know we give away a bit defensively to go attacking.

“That’s what you want to see – although we don’t want to see too many 4-4s at home!

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“I look at it 100% on the glass-half-full side because we have a fantastic record. People have to remember, we’re not a Dundee United and the stature they have.

“A good gauge is always the supporters at the end. They cheered us off as if we’d won the game because they realise how far we’ve come.”

Ian Murray: Raith players bitterly disappointed

Raith have lost just once in the league so far this season and with Dundee United dropping points against Queen’s Park, Friday’s draw maintains their five-point lead.

Murray said that while the result wasn’t ideal, some lax defending is to be expected at times given their enterprising style of play.

“It’s one of those games again, we seem to have a lot of them,” said Murray. “Just crazy.

Lewis Vaughan scored his 11th goal of the season for Raith. Image: SNS.

“In this league, you never think you’re safe, and we know Ayr United are a good side with dangerous players. They showed that tonight.

“The goals for both teams defensively are really, really poor.

“The boys are bitterly disappointed in there, but we try to keep a sense of perspective on the whole thing.

“We haven’t lost the game, we haven’t lost any ground to Dundee United tonight.”

