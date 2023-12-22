Ian Murray says Raith Rovers says fan reaction to draw shows how far they’ve come

Ian Murray is delighted with the progress of Raith Rovers, despite a 4-4 draw at home to the 10 men of Ayr United.

The Stark’s Park faithful stayed behind to cheer their players off after what was at times a frustrating night.

Raith had to come from behind three times, including in injury time, to rescue a point.

Lewis Vaughan’s hattrick earned Raith a point, with the forward also setting up Sam Stanton for Rovers’ first goal of the night.

“I’m really happy with our progress,” said Murray. “We play good football – we know we give away a bit defensively to go attacking.

“That’s what you want to see – although we don’t want to see too many 4-4s at home!

“I look at it 100% on the glass-half-full side because we have a fantastic record. People have to remember, we’re not a Dundee United and the stature they have.

“A good gauge is always the supporters at the end. They cheered us off as if we’d won the game because they realise how far we’ve come.”

Ian Murray: Raith players bitterly disappointed

Raith have lost just once in the league so far this season and with Dundee United dropping points against Queen’s Park, Friday’s draw maintains their five-point lead.

Murray said that while the result wasn’t ideal, some lax defending is to be expected at times given their enterprising style of play.

“It’s one of those games again, we seem to have a lot of them,” said Murray. “Just crazy.

“In this league, you never think you’re safe, and we know Ayr United are a good side with dangerous players. They showed that tonight.

“The goals for both teams defensively are really, really poor.

“The boys are bitterly disappointed in there, but we try to keep a sense of perspective on the whole thing.

“We haven’t lost the game, we haven’t lost any ground to Dundee United tonight.”