Raith Rovers eye 6-figure naming rights revenue as CEO hails latest Stark’s Park upgrade

Raith Rovers have revealed proposals to raise over £100,000 by selling the naming rights to the main stand at Stark’s Park.

The Kirkcaldy club have begun consulting season-ticket holders over the move that could be in place for the start of next season.

Work began this week to refurbish the face of the stadium, with modern-looking cladding and LED lighting and branding replacing the tired brickwork currently visible from the road.

Selling naming rights would mean changing from the ‘Turnbull Hutton Stand’, which was rebranded in 2015 in honour of the club’s late and much-loved former chairman.

The club’s new owners have instead proposed erecting a plaque to recognise Hutton’s contribution to Raith and adding his name to a hospitality suite in the stand or the boardroom.

An email was sent to season-ticket holders to canvass opinions, detailing the possibility of a £20,000-per-season agreement.

It initially drew a disappointed reaction from Hutton’s son, Neil, who said on social media he fully understood the club’s ‘desire to maximise income’ but found it ‘poor’ the family had not been informed of the plans.

However, it is understood Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman has since apologised to Hutton, and explained the email had been mistakenly sent early, before contact had been made with the Huttons.

Barrowman said: “There’s an opportunity for us to gain a significant income from main stand naming rights.

“We wanted to ask the fans if they were okay with that and so we put that proposal out to season-ticket holders. At the end of the day, it’s their club.

Adulation

“We’ll make sure that Turnbull is still given the adulation he deserves for his work over the years for Raith Rovers.

“We’ll try to honour him in an appropriate way.”

The consultation correspondence said: “Some things are more valuable than money, and we deeply value the contributions Turnbull Hutton has made to Raith Rovers Football Club.

“We propose selling the naming rights to the stand but, in honour of Turnbull Hutton, naming the new hospitality suite or boardroom after him and adding a plaque to the outside of the stand when the new cladding is installed.”

Raith announced plans last summer to give the Stark’s Park main stand a facelift, but had to go through a lengthy planning process with Fife Council before getting the go-ahead.

It is anticipated the works will take a maximum of three weeks and should be completed in time for the visit of Stranraer in the club’s first home Premier Sports Cup clash on July 16.

After multiple improvements to the inside of the stadium since the consortium’s takeover in May last year, Barrowman is confident the outside work will be striking.

He added: “The work on the external cladding has been a long drawn out affair.

“But fans will be happy to see that progressing. It’s exciting that it’s going to enhance the club and enhance the facilities.

‘Capture attention’

“It’ll look the part. Of all the work we’ve done to the stadium, I think this will be the single biggest thing to capture attention.

“If you’re driving up or down Pratt Street, you’re going to see it right away.

“It’s obvious and in your face and it’s probably the most exciting because it will have potentially the biggest impact on our supporters and others.

“It’s a really important part of the jigsaw and we’re glad to finally get it moving.”