JIM SPENCE: Dundee, United and St Johnstone looking to refresh squads with thriftiness in mind

I think more than ever this season value for money will be the watchword for Tayside’s three top-league teams.

With Dundee shelling out a fortune on the Dens pitch, Dundee United owner Mark Ogren tightening purse strings and seeking fresh investment, and Saints starting their campaign with a new American owner, all three will look to refresh squads with thriftiness in mind.

In high finance we often hear the term emerging markets and in football too recruitment teams are always scouring those for fresh talent.

My Dundee supporting neighbour was expressing his concerns about the forthcoming season with so few new players having been unveiled at Dens.

But for all clubs it’s still early days in the signing stakes.

Dundee FC talisman

Having already splashed out on the season books for him and the grandkids, he’s worriedly mulling over whether the Dees can repeat their excellent 2023/24 season.

With Aberdeen and Hibs strengthening, and United back in the Premiership, it’ll certainly be a tough campaign to replicate their sixth-place finish.

But until squads start to fully take shape it’s a guessing game as to who will finish where, and all clubs are busy trying to finalise deals, with players and agents assessing their various options.

The Dens side have been concerned about possibly losing talisman Luke McCowan, but touch wood no buyer has yet shown their hand.

Tony Docherty will be delighted if once he unveils new faces his creative midfielder is still there to assist them with the artistry of last season.

St Johnstone have nailed down four signings with the 6ft 4ins frame of central defender Jack Sanders and the 6ft 3ins unit of Uche Ikpeazu among them, indicating that manager Craig Levein wants a bit of physicality in his side.

Meanwhile, United have already captured Croatian centre-back Vicko Sevelj and Republic of Ireland U/21 defender Will Ferry, with Macedonian winger Kristijan Trapanovski on their list.

If as reported, and in line with tighter finances, United intend to run with a fairly thin squad then players offering options to perform comfortably in more than one position could be crucial.

New transfer markets

Jim Goodwin is keen to explore the Eastern European market and he may be reinventing the wheel at Tannadice, albeit geographically further flung than in previous times where United twice found diamonds in the Scandinavian scene.

In the early 1960s manager Jerry Kerr made five signings who captivated Arabs and were an integral part of United’s rise to prominence.

At the start of 64/65 season as United foundered, Kerr forayed into the Scandinavian market for Danes Finn Dossing and Mogens Berg, Swedes Orjan Persson and Lennart Wing, and Finn Seemann from Norway.

The quintuplet settled well, helped the Tangerines stay in the top flight and the next season finished fifth to qualify for European football.

In 1996/97 Tommy McLean brought two Swedes, striker Kjell Olofsson and midfielder Lars Zetterlund, along with Norwegian defender Erik Pedersen to Tannadice, and they helped United finish third and clinch a European spot.

If Jim Goodwin can repeat that success with similar quality from Eastern Europe, Dundee United fans will have cause for optimism.