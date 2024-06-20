Tony Docherty: No summer bids yet for Dundee stars – including Celtic-linked Luke McCowan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty: No summer bids yet for Dundee stars – including Celtic-linked Luke McCowan

Dark Blues star McCowan has been the subject of close season transfer speculation.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee boss Tony Docherty (left) is content to have received no bids for star man Luke McCowan. Images: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty (left) is content to have received no bids for star man Luke McCowan. Images: SNS

Tony Docherty insists Dundee have received no summer bids for any of their star players – including Celtic-linked Luke McCowan.

McCowan has been the subject of transfer speculation this close season, with a report crediting the Scottish champions with an interest in snapping him up.

But Dee boss ‘Doc’ revealed the Dark Blues have received no firm bids for McCowan, nor any other player.

It’s a situation that suits the Dens Park manager down to the ground.

However, he recognises speculation is an inevitable product of success, and he believes McCowan should be proud of it.

Dundee star Luke McCowan’s superb form last season has attracted attention. Image: SNS

“There is speculation all the time,” said Docherty.

“I take it and Luke should take it as a huge pat on the back for the season he had.

““There are other players who have had very good seasons. The nature of the game is that when you are doing well you will attract suitors.”

He added: “We have not had any bids. Not that I am aware of.

“When we came into the building [Luke] changed from a winger to a midfielder and things have happened for him.

“Things happen and develop but Luke McCowan is a Dundee player and I am loving working with him and hopefully that continues.”

McCowan returned to pre-season training with his Dundee team-mates this week.

The Dark Blues are getting stuck into some intensive physical work ahead of their summer trip to Poland next month.

And for Docherty, the presence of 26-year-old midfield talisman McCowan, who remains seemingly unaffected by all the Celtic talk, is a huge boost to his group.

“He is back in and is the life and soul,” said Docherty.

Tony Docherty speaks to the media at Dundee’s Gardyne training headquarters. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“He is my wee social guy, organising things. We have a social event on Friday, we are golfing after three hard days of pre-season.

“It is important we maintain that harmony and he is at the heart of that.

“You wouldn’t know anything different with Luke. He comes in, does his job and gets on with it.

“That is why he is such a brilliant personality and such an infectious personality in that dressing room.

“He is going to attract attention, of course he is, but he is a Dundee player and that is the way things are.”

Discussions on a new contract were opened between the club and McCowan some months ago.

Those, says, Docherty, are ongoing.

“It is something we have discussed with him and we are in talks at the moment,” he said.

“We are still in discussions with regards that and we will see how it progresses.”

