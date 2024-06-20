Tony Docherty: No summer bids yet for Dundee stars – including Celtic-linked Luke McCowan

Tony Docherty insists Dundee have received no summer bids for any of their star players – including Celtic-linked Luke McCowan.

McCowan has been the subject of transfer speculation this close season, with a report crediting the Scottish champions with an interest in snapping him up.

But Dee boss ‘Doc’ revealed the Dark Blues have received no firm bids for McCowan, nor any other player.

It’s a situation that suits the Dens Park manager down to the ground.

However, he recognises speculation is an inevitable product of success, and he believes McCowan should be proud of it.

“There is speculation all the time,” said Docherty.

“I take it and Luke should take it as a huge pat on the back for the season he had.

““There are other players who have had very good seasons. The nature of the game is that when you are doing well you will attract suitors.”

He added: “We have not had any bids. Not that I am aware of.

“When we came into the building [Luke] changed from a winger to a midfielder and things have happened for him.

“Things happen and develop but Luke McCowan is a Dundee player and I am loving working with him and hopefully that continues.”

McCowan returned to pre-season training with his Dundee team-mates this week.

The Dark Blues are getting stuck into some intensive physical work ahead of their summer trip to Poland next month.

And for Docherty, the presence of 26-year-old midfield talisman McCowan, who remains seemingly unaffected by all the Celtic talk, is a huge boost to his group.

“He is back in and is the life and soul,” said Docherty.

“He is my wee social guy, organising things. We have a social event on Friday, we are golfing after three hard days of pre-season.

“It is important we maintain that harmony and he is at the heart of that.

“You wouldn’t know anything different with Luke. He comes in, does his job and gets on with it.

“That is why he is such a brilliant personality and such an infectious personality in that dressing room.

“He is going to attract attention, of course he is, but he is a Dundee player and that is the way things are.”

Discussions on a new contract were opened between the club and McCowan some months ago.

Those, says, Docherty, are ongoing.

“It is something we have discussed with him and we are in talks at the moment,” he said.

“We are still in discussions with regards that and we will see how it progresses.”