LEE WILKIE: New Luke McCowan contract would be Dundee’s best summer business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: New Luke McCowan contract would be Dundee’s best summer business

The Dark Blues are understandably keen to tie their star man to a longer deal.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee boss Tony Docherty will hope to do plenty of transfer business this summer.

Managers always do.

But in terms of importance, nothing could come close to persuading Luke McCowan to sign a new contract.

The Dark Blues have tabled an offer to their 26-year-old star man, who has declared himself keen to commit.

If things were that simple, it would be a done deal already. But that’s not the world we live in.

Instead, we live in a world where, according to Sky Sports, Celtic are monitoring McCowan’s situation.

Dundee's main man Luke McCowan celebrates a goal at Hibs.
Dundee’s main man Luke McCowan celebrates a goal at Hibs. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

First things first, that speaks volumes about the season he has had with Dundee – and also about the progress he has made at the club.

It also suggests Celtic think he’s got even more in him; that he can make yet another giant leap.

When the Celtic link hit social media, Luke’s agent must have been rubbing his hands together.

After all, it means he’s got a player in negotiations with his club about a new contract, and now the champions of Scotland have been mentioned in connection with signing him.

Talk about strengthening your hand.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens on that front, if anything.

Luke McCowan in goggles
Luke McCowan has made himself a hero to Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

But as a result of it, I’d guess we’re unlikely to see McCowan putting pen to paper on a new Dundee deal in the short term.

It has probably become a “wait and see” situation.

The Dark Blues have the insurance policy of knowing there’s another year remaining on the player’s current deal.

He has their offer, the negotiations are ongoing.

But a big part of building a squad capable of succeeding over the medium-to-longer term is continuity.

A manager needs a core group of players that holds firm over a period of years, while others – guys that stand out for better or worse – move on.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is a documented McCowan fan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

I’ve absolutely no doubt, having watched Luke McCowan in the middle of the park over the last few months, that he could not just be a part of that core group, but become a talisman for Tony Docherty.

That’s why I think getting him tied to a longer contract could be the biggest deal of Dundee’s off-season.

It wouldn’t just stand them in good stead – and protect them from transfer market poachers – for the campaign ahead, it would also be a big boost into the future.

Dundee have been great for McCowan.

I’d love to see McCowan being great for Dundee for years to come.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC pre-season in focus: Return dates, friendlies and transfers
Luke McCowan in his East End United FC boys club days in Greenock. Image: Luke McCowan
The making of Luke McCowan: How kid who 'wasn't very good' went from 5am…
2
Dundee Player of the Year Luke McCowan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan being 'monitored' by Celtic as report links Dundee star with interest from…
2
Lyall Cameron
The making of Dundee star Lyall Cameron: From Tannadice turmoil to Dens rebirth in…
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.
EXCLUSIVE: Two Championship clubs keen to sign Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft
Focus has been on Dundee's Dens Park pitch this season. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserve pitch punishment - but SPFL must stop putting boot in…
2
Dundee United legend Maurice Malpas
Maurice Malpas gets golf course pelters from Dundee fans – but United legend can't…
Jack McMillan.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee transfer target Jack McMillan set to swap Partick Thistle for Exeter City
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham on Scotland U/21 duty
Kai Fotheringham names Dundee ace he wants to emulate as Dundee United starlet sets…
Zurab Khizanishvili
Who are 3 former Dundee stars heading for Euro 2024?

Conversation