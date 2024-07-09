Raith Rovers snap up teenager on contract as John Potter looks to community pathway for talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers snap up teenager on contract as John Potter looks to community pathway for talent

Jake Nicholson has penned a 12-month deal at Stark's Park after catching the eye.

By Iain Collin
Jacke Nicholson signs for Raith Rovers.
Jake Nicholson has signed for Raith Rovers.

Raith Rovers have made their first-ever signing from their associated Community Club.

And technical director John Potter is hopeful the new recruit proves there is a pathway for youngsters to come through the ranks in Kirkcaldy and end up on the books at Stark’s Park.

Jake Nicholson has penned a 12-month deal after catching the eye in the youth teams of the Raith Rovers Community Club.

Raith manager Ian Murray and technical director John Potter in discussion.
Raith manager Ian Murray (left) and technical director John Potter. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The club operates separately from the Championship outfit. But Potter has been working closely with the community set-up in a bid to identify and attract more local players.

Previously signed to Hearts and Dundee, 18-year-old Nicholson has been training with the Raith first-team at times over the past year.

The former Inverkeithing United youngster took part in pre-season training and games last year and has again been involved with Ian Murray’s squad in recent weeks.

He was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-0 friendly win against Inverness Caley Thistle.

‘A strengthened pathway’

It is hoped he could be the first of many to use the Community Club as a stepping stone to the Rovers top-team squad.

Potter said: “Jake has been with us in and out for over a year.

“He’s always done well to improve throughout his time with us and we felt that he deserved the opportunity to earn a full-time contract and come in and show us what he’s all about.

“We’re proud that Jake is our first ever Community Club signing and look forward to this being the start of a strengthened pathway.”

More from Football

David Wotherspoon in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
David Wotherspoon sets coaching target at Dunfermline as ex-Saints and Dundee United star looks…
St Johnstone don't want to sell Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone reject Swansea City bid for Adama Sidibeh
Chris Mochrie will bid to fire Airdrie to promotion contention
Chris Mochrie joins Championship side following Dundee United release
A head and shoulders shot of St Johnstone chairman Geoff Brown
ERIC NICOLSON: Geoff Brown was St Johnstone fans' comfort blanket and made Perth club…
Alex Greive was part of the United side to win the Championship title
Dundee United title winner finds new club – and links up with another former…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
LEE WILKIE: New signings 'raising standards' at Dundee United - just like Jim Goodwin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. trialists Adam Supyk and Giosue Bellagambi.
Contract offer 'D-Day' revealed for Dunfermline trialists Adam Supyk and Giosue Bellagambi
Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty names Dundee stars sparking welcome selection headache as he discusses goalkeeper…
Paul Sturrock and Dundee United boss Jim McLean on the training ground
How Paul Sturrock became a Dundee United great
Sven Sprangler missed St Johnstone's friendly at Arbroath.
St Johnstone injury latest: Craig Levein gives update on Arbroath absentees