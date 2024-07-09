Raith Rovers snap up teenager on contract as John Potter looks to community pathway for talent

Raith Rovers have made their first-ever signing from their associated Community Club.

And technical director John Potter is hopeful the new recruit proves there is a pathway for youngsters to come through the ranks in Kirkcaldy and end up on the books at Stark’s Park.

Jake Nicholson has penned a 12-month deal after catching the eye in the youth teams of the Raith Rovers Community Club.

The club operates separately from the Championship outfit. But Potter has been working closely with the community set-up in a bid to identify and attract more local players.

Previously signed to Hearts and Dundee, 18-year-old Nicholson has been training with the Raith first-team at times over the past year.

The former Inverkeithing United youngster took part in pre-season training and games last year and has again been involved with Ian Murray’s squad in recent weeks.

He was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-0 friendly win against Inverness Caley Thistle.

‘A strengthened pathway’

It is hoped he could be the first of many to use the Community Club as a stepping stone to the Rovers top-team squad.

Potter said: “Jake has been with us in and out for over a year.

“He’s always done well to improve throughout his time with us and we felt that he deserved the opportunity to earn a full-time contract and come in and show us what he’s all about.

“We’re proud that Jake is our first ever Community Club signing and look forward to this being the start of a strengthened pathway.”