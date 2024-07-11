Sam Fisher explains Dunfermline’s ‘playing out’ game-plan as he sets out hopes for new season

Sam Fisher admits Dunfermline are going to need patience from supporters as they build confidence in their fresh ‘playing out’ approach.

Fisher and his defensive colleagues are on the frontline of the revised game-plan as the Pars attempt to build attacks from the back.

With new signing David Wotherspoon able to intelligently find pockets of space, the plan is to engineer time for the St Johnstone legend, as well as the central midfielders.

It requires goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet and the likes of Fisher, Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen to have trust in each other under pressure.

There were signs during Wednesday’s pre-season friendly with Dundee that it can pay off – but also examples during the St Mirren defeat where it can go wrong and prove costly.

“The fans can see that there is a newish way of playing out,” said Fisher. “You can tell, even by the [players’] starting positions.

“If you look at the players that we have brought in – like Spoony – we are hoping to get him on the ball as much as we can.

“He is a very good player, a very experienced player, so we’re looking to get him on the ball, and Joe Chalmers, Hammy [Chris Hamilton], [Ewan] Otoo, just the usual ones.

“You will see as the season continues the way that we are trying to do it.”

‘Sometimes it might not work out’

Asked if it will take confidence, as well as patience from fans, the 22-year-old added: “Definitely. We will not do it every time – but we will try to. It is attractive football.

“There will be times when you will just need to launch it [forward] if teams are pressing.

“Obviously, we have [Lewis] McCann and Wighty [Craig Wighton], who can look after the ball very well as well.

“We are smart enough. Pre-season is different, but we will try and play it out as much as we can. If not, route one is never a bad idea.

“Yes, sometimes it might not work out. But if we get it right and score the goals then I don’t think there will be many complaints.

“Obviously, if it works the other way, then there will be, but it’s just paying that price.”

Fisher has played more minutes than anyone else in the Dunfermline squad during pre-season.

The former Dundee defender is now keeping his fingers crossed he does not suffer the same injury misfortune as last term.

“Last season was just a freak season to be honest,” he added. “You were getting one (player) back and three went out at the exact same time. Touch wood, it is going to be a completely different season.

Fisher: ‘Just a freak one’

“I had basically everything. A calf injury kept me out for eight weeks towards the end of the season, and I had back-to-back concussions.

“The second one was just a freak one. I caught the back of Hammy’s studs and shattered my nose.

“I had a gash on my face as well and that was probably the part that kept me out for the longest. I had to get stitches in that.

“Hopefully it is going to be an injury-free season for myself.”