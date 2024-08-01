Ian Murray makes Championship comparison to last season as Raith Rovers prepare for Airdrie kick-off

Ian Murray is convinced the Championship will be even harder for Raith Rovers to win than it proved last season.

The Stark’s Park side pushed Dundee United all the way for the title last term before falling away coming down the home straight.

United were always going to be overwhelming favourites for top spot after coming down from the Premiership and being able to boast of the biggest budget in the division.

But Raith were proud of the way they gave the Tangerines a fright before tailing off.

Ultimately, they ended up with nothing to show for the campaign, after succumbing to a harsh 6-1 aggregate hammering from Ross County in the play-off final.

But those efforts have ensured they are viewed by many as contenders to go one better this season.

Murray reckons they will have their work cut out, however, in a league in which the likes of Ayr United, Falkirk, Livingston, Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park will all fancy their chances.

Rovers open the campaign with a tricky trip to face Airdrie – who they failed to beat last term – and Murray insists there will be stiff challenges every week.

“We’ve looked at our fixtures and it’s very, very difficult,” he told Courier Sport. “There’s no easy runs or easy games.

“But every other team in the league will be sitting thinking exactly the same.

Murray: ‘They’re all so difficult’

“We go to Airdrie and then we’re at home to Partick. That’s two out of the top four from last season straight off the bat.

“But if you look at the other teams – Hamilton, Falkirk, Dunfermline, Morton – they’re all so difficult.

“It looks a really competitive league again and, for me, it looks harder than last season.

“Every team will be looking to improve and every team will fancy their chances.

“So, we need to make sure that we’re ready and we’re firing.”

Meanwhile, Murray has backed Callum Smith to give Raith another option as an out-and-out striker this term.

Smith has impressed during pre-season and the Premier Sports Cup campaign playing in his preferred central position at the heart of the attack.

The former Dunfermline and Airdrie marksman held his own in the recent 2-1 defeat to Ross County and grabbed his first goal of the season.

The 24-year-old often played on the left flank for Murray at Airdrie and after rejoining his old manager at Rovers last summer.

Murray: ‘He’ll go and do it for you’

But Murray has praised Smith’s ability to adapt and always give his all for the cause.

“The thing with Smithy is you’ll always know he’ll run,” added Murray. “It doesn’t matter what position he’s playing, he’ll run himself into the ground for you.

“I’ve always admired him for his work-rate and his attitude to being not just a striker but a footballer.

“Because if you play him anywhere he’ll go and do it for you.”