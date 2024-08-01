Ian Murray makes Championship comparison to last season as Raith Rovers prepare for Airdrie kick-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray makes Championship comparison to last season as Raith Rovers prepare for Airdrie kick-off

The Stark's Park side are seeking to go one better this term after finishing runners-up to Dundee United back in May.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray is convinced the Championship will be even harder for Raith Rovers to win than it proved last season.

The Stark’s Park side pushed Dundee United all the way for the title last term before falling away coming down the home straight.

United were always going to be overwhelming favourites for top spot after coming down from the Premiership and being able to boast of the biggest budget in the division.

But Raith were proud of the way they gave the Tangerines a fright before tailing off.

Ultimately, they ended up with nothing to show for the campaign, after succumbing to a harsh 6-1 aggregate hammering from Ross County in the play-off final.

Louis Moult of Dundee United in action against Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers pushed Dundee United hard for the Championship title last season. Image: SNS

But those efforts have ensured they are viewed by many as contenders to go one better this season.

Murray reckons they will have their work cut out, however, in a league in which the likes of Ayr United, Falkirk, Livingston, Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park will all fancy their chances.

Rovers open the campaign with a tricky trip to face Airdrie – who they failed to beat last term – and Murray insists there will be stiff challenges every week.

“We’ve looked at our fixtures and it’s very, very difficult,” he told Courier Sport. “There’s no easy runs or easy games.

“But every other team in the league will be sitting thinking exactly the same.

Murray: ‘They’re all so difficult’

“We go to Airdrie and then we’re at home to Partick. That’s two out of the top four from last season straight off the bat.

“But if you look at the other teams – Hamilton, Falkirk, Dunfermline, Morton – they’re all so difficult.

“It looks a really competitive league again and, for me, it looks harder than last season.

“Every team will be looking to improve and every team will fancy their chances.

“So, we need to make sure that we’re ready and we’re firing.”

Callum Smith is well shackled in Raith Rovers' cup tie against Ross County.
Callum Smith netted his first goal of the season for Raith Rovers against Ross County. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, Murray has backed Callum Smith to give Raith another option as an out-and-out striker this term.

Smith has impressed during pre-season and the Premier Sports Cup campaign playing in his preferred central position at the heart of the attack.

The former Dunfermline and Airdrie marksman held his own in the recent 2-1 defeat to Ross County and grabbed his first goal of the season.

The 24-year-old often played on the left flank for Murray at Airdrie and after rejoining his old manager at Rovers last summer.

Murray: ‘He’ll go and do it for you’

But Murray has praised Smith’s ability to adapt and always give his all for the cause.

“The thing with Smithy is you’ll always know he’ll run,” added Murray. “It doesn’t matter what position he’s playing, he’ll run himself into the ground for you.

“I’ve always admired him for his work-rate and his attitude to being not just a striker but a footballer.

“Because if you play him anywhere he’ll go and do it for you.”

More from Football

Ziyad Lerkeche is Dundee's latest recruit. Image: David Young
Dundee adding a new attacking dimension as Tony Docherty talks up new 'offensive' signing…
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty, Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin and St Johnstone manager Craig Levein
Debate: Will Dundee, St Johnstone or Dundee United finish higher in Premiership?
6
Simon Murray
Simon Murray: I was in the Dundee end at Tannadice for the 6-2 derby…
4
A head and shoulders shot of Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals August transfer window strategy
Keeper Tobi Oluwayemi during pre-season training with Celtic in the United States.
Dunfermline in talks with Celtic as Pars narrow search for new keeper
Dundee United's Paul Sturrock hares onto the ball.
3 times Dundee derby has kicked off league season – and who emerged victorious?
Dundee's Cammy Kerr and United's Louis Appere compete for possession in a 2019 derby.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee derby fever is heating up - but Dark Blues must sort…
2
Marley Sweenie-Rowe celebrates Dundee B's opening goal against Formartine United. Image: David Young
More Dundee derby action in store with Dundee United set to host SPFL Trust…
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away after finding the net against Buckie Thistle
Kristijan Trapanovski hails 'perfect' teammate and recalls derby heroics he wants to relive against…
St Johnstone's Andre Raymond was forced off with an injury against East Fife.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals Andre Raymond injury timescale and gives details on…