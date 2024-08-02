Callum Fordyce previews Raith Rovers’ Championship opener against Airdrie after swapping sides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Callum Fordyce previews Raith Rovers’ Championship opener against Airdrie after swapping sides

The defender surprisingly left his post as assistant-manager with the Diamonds to make the move to Kirkcaldy.

Raith Rovers defender Callum Fordyce.
Raith Rovers defender Callum Fordyce. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

As assistant-manager, Callum Fordyce helped mastermind Airdrie’s unbeaten run against Raith Rovers last season.

Now on the other side of the fence, the defender is hoping to provide insight into how to bring that record crashing to a halt on day one of the new campaign.

Airdrie won four of the five meetings of the teams last term, with the other ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Diamonds’ 3-1 victory in Kirkcaldy in April effectively ended Raith’s hopes of staying in the title race.

As Rhys McCabe’s number two and a key defensive lynchpin, Fordyce was thrilled to have the firm upper hand in the fixture.

Callum Fordyce (right) challenges Zak Rudden during a clash between Raith Rovers and Airdrie last season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, he insists that, with so many changes in his old club and at Rovers over the summer, it is a fresh start for both in an exciting Championship opener.

The 32-year-old told Courier Sport: “I think everybody knows what to expect going to Airdrie, not just myself having been a massive part of it for the years I was there.

“Airdrie’s got a style that they play and their principles. They’ll stick to those.

“It’s about us going there and working out early on how we want to play. We’ll have a plan in place we want to execute and it’s about us on the pitch as players going and doing it.

“For myself going back there, it’s exciting.

Fordyce: ‘One to look forward to’

“I wouldn’t say I know a lot of the players now, because there’s been a lot of new ones who have come in.

“It’s a fresh start for both sets of players and one to look forward to.

“But Rhys [McCabe] is getting the credit he probably deserves because of the football they’re playing, and that football won’t change.

“We showed that last season when I was there. Everybody’s got different beliefs on how they want to play football. That’s his belief and fair play.”

Airdrie earned three 1-0 wins against Raith last term, plus a 3-1 victory in the final encounter of the campaign.

Callum Fordyce holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Callum Fordyce signed a two-year deal with Raith Rovers this summer. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Fordyce added: “Football’s a funny game. When I was there last season, Airdrie beat Raith four times and drew once.

“But, if you look at it the other way, Ayr beat Airdrie four times. And Raith beat Ayr.

“Sometimes you can’t pinpoint things in football. Nobody’s perfect in games and sometimes things just happen, and you can’t really explain.

“The mentality is it’s a new season and a fresh start. You’ve got to forget about what’s happened in the past.

“There’s new faces on both sides. And what happened last season, especially in my case, is done.

“The full focus is on the new season ahead and, first of all, Saturday’s game.”

